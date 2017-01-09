The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art is accepting applications for students wanting to participate in the Spring program, Out Loud, an artistic platform for youth voices in the LGBTQIA community. “Through explorations in...
Even before premiering at the Sundance Film Festival, Sony Pictures Classics bought worldwide rights to Call Me by Your Name, a gay love story directed by Italy’s Luca Guadagnino, The Hollywood Reporter reports. The film is...
by Mikey Rox Another new year means another set of resolutions. But given the kind of 2016 that most of us had, 2017 demands a different sort of resolve. Sure, you can still kick the smoking habit and cut back on the...
Local
December 21, 20160
Freshman Salt Lake City Councilman Derek Kitchen received an angry message from a constituent over the location of one of the new homeless shelters recently announced by the city. The message contained a thinly veiled (if not...
December 20, 20160
The Weber State University Women’s Center received a grant to build an LGBTQ+ specific consent and violence prevention curriculum to be implemented at WSU, and potentially across the state. They are currently gathering...
December 14, 20161
This year we chose a local now known nationwide as the first trans candidate for the United States Senate. We chose her, not necessarily because she ran, but because she showed our community that a cashier from Taylorsville...
December 8, 20160
MormonTips.com, started by California-based Rights Equal Rights, is investigating the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for their involvement in anti-marriage equality efforts. They are holding an open casting...
November 28, 20161
The decline in new HIV infections among adults has stalled. The UNAIDS Prevention gap report shows that worldwide an estimated 1.9 million adults have become infected with HIV every year for at least the past five years and...
Views
By JD Davids Regardless of where we sit – or where we toss and turn – during these long nights since the United States presidential election, many of us are wondering what we can do to take care of ourselves and each...
January 3, 20170
The Donald Trump inauguration: Commander in Tweet
Interviews
January 2, 20170
Beyond Mariah Carey calling me “dahhhling” in her famous diva affectation as my childhood self landed somewhere over the moon, a lot happened in 2016. Acting queen Meryl Streep spoke affectionately to me about her lifelong...
December 26, 20160
Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence on queer plumbers in space, LGBT equality and surviving cosmic travel with Beyoncé Take it from Chris Pratt, who recently experienced being shipped off to a new world: The future is...
December 19, 20160
Will & Grace star on real-life lesbian advances, James Franco’s pubes and Karen Walker’s return Tip one back for Megan Mullally, who’s making a move to the big screen in Why Him? after a drove of indie roles,...