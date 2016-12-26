00
Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence on queer plumbers in space, LGBT equality and surviving cosmic travel with Beyoncé Take it from Chris Pratt, who recently experienced being shipped off to a new world: The future is...
by Mikey Rox From wayward politicians and Olympians to dangerous cults and corporations, this year had all the tenderness of a seasick crocodile. But before we bid adieu to 12 beleaguered months that we’re all eager to send...
By D’Anne Witkowski They’re baaaaaaack. The National Organization for Marriage, that is. Though, they never really went anywhere. They were just stuck in place for awhile during the Obama administration. But...
December 21, 20160
Freshman Salt Lake City Councilman Derek Kitchen received an angry message from a constituent over the location of one of the new homeless shelters recently announced by the city. The message contained a thinly veiled (if not...
December 20, 20160
The Weber State University Women’s Center received a grant to build an LGBTQ+ specific consent and violence prevention curriculum to be implemented at WSU, and potentially across the state. They are currently gathering...
December 14, 20160
This year we chose a local now known nationwide as the first trans candidate for the United States Senate. We chose her, not necessarily because she ran, but because she showed our community that a cashier from Taylorsville...
December 8, 20160
MormonTips.com, started by California-based Rights Equal Rights, is investigating the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for their involvement in anti-marriage equality efforts. They are holding an open casting...
November 28, 20161
The decline in new HIV infections among adults has stalled. The UNAIDS Prevention gap report shows that worldwide an estimated 1.9 million adults have become infected with HIV every year for at least the past five years and...
December 19, 20160
December 19, 20160
Will & Grace star on real-life lesbian advances, James Franco’s pubes and Karen Walker’s return Tip one back for Megan Mullally, who’s making a move to the big screen in Why Him? after a drove of indie roles,...
December 12, 20160
Out cartoonist on new Dykes to Watch Out For, the universal appeal of Fun Home and her doubts about making it a musical For all her newfound commercial clout, it might seem strange that Alison Bechdel recently returned to her...