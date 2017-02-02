February 2, 20170
Starting tonight, Thursday night, and for the following 11 weeks, the “Underground Lounge” at Bricks, formerly Club Sound, is opening for a gay soiree. Cocktails and lounge-house music from 9 to 11 p.m. for those...
February 1, 2017
ARIES A profound change will come in the form of a relationship. There is much to discuss with this new person, leading to a strange sense of conformity. Only now will it become clear that adversarial attitudes have been...
Indigo Girls Emily Saliers and Amy Ray look back on ‘fearful’ coming out, talk new music and how art will affect the Trump era Marriage equality was a mere pipe dream when Indigo Girls duo Emily Saliers and Amy Ray came...
Local
January 11, 2017
Equality Utah’s political action committee board is hosting their annual PAC Brunch at Red Butte Garden’s Orangerie. Long-time gay activist Cleve Jones will be keynote speaker to discuss the rise of the LGBTQ...
December 21, 2016
Freshman Salt Lake City Councilman Derek Kitchen received an angry message from a constituent over the location of one of the new homeless shelters recently announced by the city. The message contained a thinly veiled (if not...
December 20, 2016
The Weber State University Women’s Center received a grant to build an LGBTQ+ specific consent and violence prevention curriculum to be implemented at WSU, and potentially across the state. They are currently gathering...
December 14, 2016
This year we chose a local now known nationwide as the first trans candidate for the United States Senate. We chose her, not necessarily because she ran, but because she showed our community that a cashier from Taylorsville...
December 8, 2016
MormonTips.com, started by California-based Rights Equal Rights, is investigating the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for their involvement in anti-marriage equality efforts. They are holding an open casting...
Views
By D’Anne Witkowski This is a watershed moment for religious leaders in the United States. Over 75 Christian leaders have come together to do a remarkable thing: They’ve signed a statement titled Preserve...
January 25, 2017
Interviews
January 23, 2017
‘Queen of Mean’ Lisa Lampanelli talks unamused lesbians, drag inspiration and how to survive Trump If you know her racy sense of humor, you practically expect Lisa Lampanelli to hurl a slur at you when she calls. Once,...
January 2, 2017
Beyond Mariah Carey calling me “dahhhling” in her famous diva affectation as my childhood self landed somewhere over the moon, a lot happened in 2016. Acting queen Meryl Streep spoke affectionately to me about her lifelong...