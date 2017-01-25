January 25, 20170
00
00
by Mikey Rox Another Valentine’s Day is sneaking up on us, and if you’re currently in a relationship, you’re probably acting a little more lovey-dovey than usual. There’s nothing wrong with that, of course – do you, I...
00
‘Queen of Mean’ Lisa Lampanelli talks unamused lesbians, drag inspiration and how to survive Trump If you know her racy sense of humor, you practically expect Lisa Lampanelli to hurl a slur at you when she calls. Once,...
Local
January 11, 20170
Equality Utah’s political action committee board is hosting their annual PAC Brunch at Red Butte Garden’s Orangerie. Long-time gay activist Cleve Jones will be keynote speaker to discuss the rise of the LGBTQ...
December 21, 20160
Freshman Salt Lake City Councilman Derek Kitchen received an angry message from a constituent over the location of one of the new homeless shelters recently announced by the city. The message contained a thinly veiled (if not...
December 20, 20160
The Weber State University Women’s Center received a grant to build an LGBTQ+ specific consent and violence prevention curriculum to be implemented at WSU, and potentially across the state. They are currently gathering...
December 14, 20161
This year we chose a local now known nationwide as the first trans candidate for the United States Senate. We chose her, not necessarily because she ran, but because she showed our community that a cashier from Taylorsville...
December 8, 20160
MormonTips.com, started by California-based Rights Equal Rights, is investigating the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for their involvement in anti-marriage equality efforts. They are holding an open casting...
Views
January 25, 20170
00
00
By D’Anne Witkowski Something truly terrible happened in Minnesota. An elementary school teacher and his husband were busted for having sex with underage teenagers and filming it. Once they knew they were caught,...
Interviews
‘Queen of Mean’ Lisa Lampanelli talks unamused lesbians, drag inspiration and how to survive Trump If you know her racy sense of humor, you practically expect Lisa Lampanelli to hurl a slur at you when she calls. Once,...
January 2, 20170
Beyond Mariah Carey calling me “dahhhling” in her famous diva affectation as my childhood self landed somewhere over the moon, a lot happened in 2016. Acting queen Meryl Streep spoke affectionately to me about her lifelong...
December 26, 20160
Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence on queer plumbers in space, LGBT equality and surviving cosmic travel with Beyoncé Take it from Chris Pratt, who recently experienced being shipped off to a new world: The future is...