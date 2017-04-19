Family of man slain on Easter releases statement

The family of Matthew Holt, the gay man who was shot and killed on Easter Sunday, has released a statement. Police have also released surveillance photos of people they are hoping to talk to. Those in the photos are not necessarily suspects, but may have seen something that would help police find the killer.

Our family is grieving the loss of Matt. He was a friend to everyone and the world is less sunny without him. Matt was born with heart and kidney defects and struggled with health issues all 46 years of his life. He survived 35 surgeries, endured 9 years of dialysis, and persevered through 2 kidney transplants — the last of which was over 26 years ago making Matt a walking miracle. Matt’s parents were told many times he would only live a short time! but his will to live and his precision and dedication to his anti-rejection medication and strict routine provided more evidence that Matt loved life. He loved his family and friends and fought everyday to live, while dealing with his health issues. Matt graduated from high school with Honors! then graduated Summa Cum Laude in psychology from Westminster College. Anyone who knew Matt could tell you he never complained and endured all of his challenges with a smile. Matt had a wicked sense of humor (i.e. Matt’s Facebook Status — retired — hahaha! and he was always ready to share a joke and a laugh. Matt loved working with the public and used to joke he knew everyone in Draper after working in the area for the past 25 years. As one friend said about him: “Your heart is pure gold with the purest intentions and unconditional love. The family is asking for privacy to grieve. They request anyone with information please call South Salt Lake Police Dispatch at 801.840.4000. Police said all calls and callers are considered confidential and callers can remain anonymous

Police hope people might recognize anyone in these grainy photos, as they’d like to talk to them to see if they saw anything that might help them solve this case: