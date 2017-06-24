Live at the Eccles announces Fall 2017 line-up

Tickets go on sale now for the Fall 2017 “non-Broadway” calendar at Live-at-the-Eccles.com and the Eccles Theater Box Office.

Steve Martin And Martin Short | Aug. 27

Seu Jorge – The Life Aquatic – A Tribute To David Bowie | Sept. 7

Jj Grey & Mofro With Magpie Salute | Sept. 23

The Doobie Brothers | Sept. 26

Wild Kratts Live! | Sept. 30

Conor Oberst | Oct. 1

Huey Lewis & The News | Oct. 19

The Simon & Garfunkel Story | Capitol Theatre | Oct. 24

Shaping Sound | Oct. 24

Snap Judgement | Oct. 27

Gregory Porter | Nov. 6

White Rabbit Project | Nov. 18

Ani Defranco – Binary | Nov. 4

John Cleese – Monty Python & The Holy Grail | Nov. 19

Tickets for all shows are available at live-at-the-eccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS, and at the Eccles Theater box office, 131 S. Main St.

EU QTalks

Seats are already filling up for the next QTalks on Aug. 2 at the Salt Lake City Library Main Branch. QTalks is a fast-paced, hard-hitting lecture series about LGBTQ topics in Utah sponsored by Equality Utah.

Audience at the August talk will hear from: Jacob Tobia, a leading voice and educator on genderqueer and non-binary topics, poet Tanesha Nicole, Mark Hofeling, a production designer and art director of over 50 movies, and AIDS/HIV activist Barnabas Wobilia sharing his work and personal story.

RSVP at: www.equt.org/qtalks2017.

This event is free and is ADA accessible. For accommodations email info@equalityutah.org.

RCGSE “Investiture” of XLII Reign

This past Memorial Day weekend, at an event called “Coronation,” the Royal Court of the Golden Spike Empire elected the officers to provide leadership during 2017-2018.

Two co-leaders, titled Emperor and Empress for the year called a “Reign XLII – The Reign of Neverland Dreams” use performance names of Johnny Disco Emperor 42 and Tiana La Shae Empress 42. Other “officers” selected: Melanie Fox Crown Princess 42, Kolton Nielsen Crown Prince 42, Jody La Shaé Prince Royale 42, and Mae Daye Princess Royal 42.

The RCGSE is a long-standing Utah LGBT organization which focuses on live performances and fundraising activities to provide funding for LGBT nonprofits. It is part of a national organization of other groups with similar structure and goals.

An “Investiture” of the current leadership will take place July 9 at The Metro Music Hall, doors open at 4 p.m., performance scheduled for 5 p.m.. According to Tiana La Shae, “Investiture is where the top six title holders receive their invested titles to the community and name their line of succession for the new reign.”