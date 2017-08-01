LOVELOUD music festival to premiere in Orem

In an acceptance speech at the Trevor Project’s TrevorLive gala June 19, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds announced a new music festival he’s instituted called LOVELOUD, designed to ignite the relevant and vital conversation of what it means to unconditionally love, understand, accept and support LGBTQ+ youth in our communities. The festival makes its premiere Aug. 26 at the Brent Brown Ballpark at the Utah Valley University in Orem.

“… I know there are Mormons and people of orthodox religion all around the world that feel the exact same as me. We are going to invite them to come out to listen to music. We are going to have speakers talk about how a family has to accept their child in the home. If Mormons are educated about it, if people of different faiths are educated about it, I think they will change their hearts, they will accept their children,” Reynolds said at the conclusion of the speech.

Along with Imagine Dragons performing at the festival are Neon Trees, Krewella, Nicholas Petricca of Walk the Moon (acoustic), Joshua James, and Aja Volkman. All proceeds from this concert will go to the LOVELOUD Foundation which lends support to various charities such as Provo’s Encircle: LGBT+ Family & Youth Resource Center and Stand4Kind, a Utah schools anti-bullying program, and national charities, The Trevor Project and GLAAD.

“I want the LOVELOUD concert to engage a passionate and supportive audience in the fight against teen suicide and to bring communities together to start the conversation and celebrate individuality,” said Reynolds. “We want to offer hope to young people, let them know they’re not alone and encourage acceptance in the home and community.”

“LOVELOUD is committed to creating a community of inclusion,” continued Reynolds. “Our goal is to create support and resources for those in crisis, specifically by providing insight into recognizing and helping those in need, resources to those wanting to learn more, and guidance on how to more effectively start a conversation with family and friends.”

In 2012, Imagine Dragons lead guitarist Wayne Sermon told QSaltLake, “We are a band of inclusion and acceptance of all walks of life. We want our music to be universal and apply to as many people as possible – gay or straight. No matter where you stand politically, there’s room for acceptance. We could all use a little more understanding and help.”

Tickets to the concert are $11-25. In addition, there is a special ticket package that comes with a swag bag that includes a T-shirt and other commemorative merchandise and a VIP ticket package. Visit loveloudfest.com.