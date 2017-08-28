LGBTQ Family Building Panel

You are invited to a LGBTQ Family Building event on Wednesday, Aug. 30, hosted by Utah Infertility Resource Center.

You will not want to miss this opportunity to hear from other LGBTQ individuals and couples about their personal family-building stories. You will also have the chance to talk to local LGBTQ friendly doctors, adoption agencies and other family-building providers. Plus, enter to win a $1,000 voucher for fertility treatments with Utah Fertility Center.

The “date night” event will be held at Squatters Pub Brewery, 147 W. 300 South, 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and includes dinner.

You can register for this event by following this link: http://lgbtqdatenight.evenbrite.com/