Tony’s Gay Agenda

The following is a mini-me agenda of September events. Enjoy!

ANNUAL EVENTS

Sponsored by the Greater Avenues Community Council, the annual ­Avenues Street Fair is a great event that supports local artists of the historic Avenues, which, for eight years, was my ’hood. When I recently returned to Utah I hoped to find a place to live in the Avenues, but when I learned Bennett and Bentley live in the community I was all “oh hell no!!” Tehehe! Just kidding my friends, love you.

Ballet West presents Beer and Ballet … sounds like a dangerous combo, like me twerking in a monkey suit (no offense BW) while taking tequila shots.

9Saturday — Avenues Street Fair

The Avenues, 8th Avenue between H and M Streets, 9am-6pm. Free, avenuesstreetfair.org

16Saturday — Beer & Ballet

Jeanne Wagner Theatre, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, 6-9pm. Tickets $35/advance $40/at the door (if available), artsaltlake.org

CONCERTS

Foster the People return to the Utah stage promoting their new album “Sacred Hearts Club” as well as two new band members. The indie pop group has been nominated for several music awards including three Grammy Awards.

The chart-topping pop-rock band OneRepublic will heat up USANA — if this recent Utah weather persists, the crowd will be like an anthill under a magnifying glass, just sayin’! — with its distinct, Grammy-nominated and oh-so-fabulous tunes. The Colorado-based group swaps instruments on stage, showing remarkable versatility and musicianship as well as an ability to rock out and have a good time.

5Tuesday — Foster the People

The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, 7pm. Tickets $29.50-34.50, smithstix.com

6Wednesday — Honda Civic Tour featuring OneRepublic

USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Rd, WVC, 7pm. Tickets $25-145, smithstix.com

MOVIES

Over 40 years later, a battle of the sexes in the sport of tennis had recently resurfaced. I would be thrilled to see John McEnroe and Serena Williams go head-to-head, though it would definitely be a grand slam to McEnroe’s ego. Anyhoo, Emma Stone stars as Billie Jean King and Steve Carell as Bobby Riggs in the true story of the 1973 theatrically-charged match that became the most watched televised sports event of all time. For the Millennials, King was a renowned LGBT player who won 39 Grand Slam titles over her career.

29Friday — Battle of the Sexes

Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, times vary. Tickets $6.75-9.25, saltlakefilmsociety.org

Photo Caption: Billie Jean King before her match with Riggs in Houston, 1973. Photograph: Bettmann/Bettmann