web analytics
A+E

Film release: Professor Marston and the Wonder Women

3 hours ago
Add Comment
by Staff
3 Views
Staff
Written by Staff

In a superhero origin tale unlike any other, the film is the incredible true story of what inspired Harvard psychologist Dr. William Moulton Marston to create the iconic Wonder Woman character in the 1940s. While Marston’s feminist superhero was criticized by censors for her ‘sexual perversity,’ he was keeping a secret that could have destroyed him. Marston’s muses for the Wonder Woman character were his wife Elizabeth Marston and their lover Olive Byrne, two empowered women who defied convention: working with Marston on human behavior research while building a hidden life with him that rivaled the greatest of superhero disguises.

Release Date: October 13, 2017
Genre: Drama
Director: Angela Robinson
Writer: Angela Robinson
Producers: Amy Redford, Terry Leonard
Cast: Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall, Bella Heathcote, Connie Britton

You may also like

About the author

Staff

Staff

View all posts

Leave a Comment