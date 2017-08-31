‘Where the Bears Are’ season 6 premiere

It’s “The Golden Girls” meets “Murder, She Wrote” with big, gay, hairy men (aka “Bears”)! The award-winning web series is back and better than ever, having launched yet another incredibly successful Kickstarter campaign! From the creative team of Rick Copp (The Brady Bunch Movie) Joe Dietl (The Thin Pink Line) and Ben Zook (Jack and Jill) comes “Where the Bears Are” a comedy mystery web series that recently won Afterelton.com’s “Best Gay Web Series” and has accumulated over 40 million views since premiering in 2012.

Season 6 starts today and follows the exploits of four gay bear roommates living together in Los Angeles as they become involved with intrigue and murder as everyone’s favorite character actor, Nelson, goes on trial for the shooting death of his famous co-star, Toby Marsden!

http://wherethebearsare.tv