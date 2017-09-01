Labor Day weekend shenanigans

For those who are not vacationing this holiday weekend in places like North Korea and Mar-a-Lago, here are some exciting and fabulous events to consider. I unfortunately will be imprisoned at home apparently making pear butter, regrouting the bathroom floors and simply doing anything Donna says. Since I didn’t find anything super exciting happening on Labor Day (0ther than Oktoberfest!), I guess we should all just go to work. Ha!

Saturday, Sep. 2

A fundraiser for the upcoming Logan Pride next weekend is being held and it’s shrouded in glitter. The Logan Pride Foundation presents its first Pride Drag Show. From what I understand, the best Kylie Minogue impersonator from Boston will be gracing the stage. Logan Eagles 3114, 170 W. 900 North, Logan, 7 p.m. Age 21 and over. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door, Buy tickets through PayPal at this link: https://goo.gl/nym9Gy. PayPal account is not required. You can also use a credit/debit card using the same link.

The Salt Lake City Public Library is screening a classic, weird-ass film from 1981, “Time Bandits.” In this fantastic voyage through time and space, a boy named Kevin escapes his gadget-obsessed parents to join a band of time-traveling dwarfs. Armed with a map stolen from the Supreme Being, they plunder treasure from Napoleon and Agamemnon — but the Evil Genius (aka Donna) is watching their every move. Stars Sean Connery and John Cleese. SLC Public Library, 210 E. 400 South, 11 a.m. Free!

Piper Down once again presents Cosplay Karaoke and Shenanigans. With the recent tragic flooding in Houston due to Hurricane Harvey, they will be taking this opportunity to raise donations for the relief effort. They will be raffling off prizes and collecting donations. If you have items you’d like to raffle, or can donate please contact them asap. They are looking for a reputable charitable group and if you have a recommendation, please let them know. They need water, canned foods, blankets, clothes, toiletries and word of mouth. Piper Down, 1492 S. State St., 9 p.m. Bonus: a costume contest at 11:30 p.m.



Sunday, Sep. 3

Provo Pride is excited to announce the 5th annual Righteous Miss Provo Pageant. All proceeds go directly to Provo Pride, so please help them spread the word and invite your friends. For those interested in competing please contact them at yourprovopride@gmail.com or message Provo Pride on Facebook. All types of drag are welcome. Mercury Theater, 591 S. 300 West, an all-ages venue, 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 online or $12 at the door, so make sure to get yours early at www.ticketsource.us/provopride.

The Red Door presents Summer Love til the end of summer. Dj HuEx (bring any packages you need to mail) and guests will entertain on the patio. $4 drafts, bloody marys and mimosas. The Red Door, 57 W. 200 South, 2 p.m.

The Mattresses (Matrons) of Mayhem return to Try-Angles for the 1st Sunday BBQ Bingo on Jeff and Corey’s Pride Patio. Jeff is requesting that everyone bring a cake. There will be fabulous prizes and hopefully Pansy Pap-Smear will be in attendance, mostly because she’s just creepy. Club Try-Angles, 251 W. Harvey Milk Blvd., 2 p.m.

The Snowbasin Resort presents Blues, Brews & BBQ Concert Series with Los Lobos, The Ghost of Paul Revere, The Outer Vibe, Troubadour 77, Michelle Moonshine and Tom Bennett. I love Los Lobos, and how can you go wrong soaking in a little in Michelle Moonshine! Earl’s Lodge at Snowbasin Resort, 3925 Snow Basin Rd., Huntsville. This is a family-friendly event and free, 12 p.m.

Schedule:

12 p.m. Tom Bennett

1:10 p.m. Michelle Moonshine

2:20 p.m. Troubadour 77

3:30 p.m. The Ghosts of Paul Revere

4:40 p.m. The Outervibe

6:30 p.m. Los Lobos