SAGE FALL POTLUCK

Saturday, Sep. 9

Rice Pavilion, Liberty Park, SLC

5-8 p.m.

Featuring the music of Sweet Tea

(Sara Kincannon and Cathy Cash)

SAGE will provide BBQ chicken and ribs and soft drinks

You bring:

LAST NAME A-M – Side Dishes

LAST NAME N-Z – Desserts

As it will be hot, as a precaution, please no mayo-based salads or seafood.

Also, alcohol is not allowed in SLC parks.