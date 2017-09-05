University of Utah Pride Week is Sept. 30 through Oct. 5

Saturday, September 30th:

Legacy of Lowell Service Event

In partnership with the Bennion Center, the 14th annual Legacy of Lowell Day of Service is an opportunity for University of Utah students, faculty, staff, alumni, friends and the greater community to engage with various Salt Lake City community partner organizations. Check in and breakfast will be held at Glendale Middle School (1430 W. Andrew Ave) starting at 8 a.m. Registration and additional information are available at: https://bennioncenter.org/forms/legacy-of-lowell.php

Monday, October 2nd:

Hinckley Campus and Community Panel: Queer Futures @ 12 p.m. in the Hinckley Caucus Room, 332 S 1400 East. Pizza will be served.

Community Zine Workshop at 6 p.m. at the Utah Pride Center, 255 E 400 South. A history of zines from the perspective of POC and a feminist perspective. Zines to be distributed at Pride Week events later in the week.

Tuesday, October 3rd:

Voices of Diversity screening of “Diego’s Dream” followed by moderated discussion/Q&A with Julio Salgado. 6 p.m. in the College of Social Work Okazaki Room, 395 S 1500 East.

Wednesday, October 4th:

I am a Queer Artist of Color and I’m Still Alive: Julio Salgado Talk followed by poster workshop. 11:30 a.m. Panorama East in the Olpin Student Union, 200 S Central Campus Dr. Lunch will be served.

Reimagining Queer Resistance Through Art: Julio Salgado and J Mase III Moderated Discussion. 5 p.m., Olpin Union Ballroom, 200 S Central Campus Dr.

Thursday, October 5th:

It is My Duty to Spit: Reading by J Mase III. Gould Auditorium in the J. Willard Marriott Library, 295 S. 1500 East, 12 p.m.

More information at https://lgbt.utah.edu/events/pride.php