Utah Rebellion gives thousands to Utah AIDS Foundation

Left to Right: Andrew Love (Utah Rebellion producer), Mackenzie Bray (UAF, test site coordinator), Daryl Herrschaft (UAF, HIV prevention coordinator), Angela Simister (Rebellion charity co-ordinator), Michael Sanders (Rebellion charity chairperson), Jon Huck (UAF, case manager), Morgan Lim (UAF, volunteer coordinator)

The producers of Salt Lake City’s annual Leather/BDSM convention, Rocky Mountain Rebellion, present a check for $2,340.00 to the Utah AIDS Foundation. Every year, the Rebellion selects a charity to highlight during its three-day event, focused around Leather Culture, BDSM and Power Exchange Relationships The convention features classes, social events and pageant style Regional Leather competitions and draws hundreds of attendees from all over the nation. For the second year in a row, Rebellion has selected the Utah AIDS Foundation to be the charitable recipient of the various fundraising components of the event.

Michael Sanders, Rebellion Charity Chairperson and 2017 Mr. Leather SL❤UT titleholder said, “We’ve selected the Utah AIDS Foundation again this year because of its sex-positive mission and the direct impact this vital organization has on the sexual health and well-being of our local Leather, BDSM and radical sex communities.”

“We are delighted to have the support from Rocky Mountain Rebellion,” said Daryl Herrschaft, Utah AIDS Foundation HIV Prevention Coordinator. “The group really demonstrates that it is possible to have a good time, while also doing good for the community.”