Transgender woman’s murder featured on Investigation Discovery’s ‘Grave Mysteries’

On Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 10/9c, true-crime network Investigation Discovery will be featuring the murder of Ty Underwood in Tyler, Texas on its new series “Grave Mysteries.” In the episode, transgender woman of color Ty Underwood has finally got a fresh start after moving to a new city to live as her true self. She works at a retirement community while pursuing a degree in nursing and has a vibrant social life. But something is missing from Underwood’s life — love.

Underwood is very cautious when meeting love interests, but her quest to find Mr. Right goes horribly wrong when she is shot to death in her car after leaving home to meet a possible suitor. Detectives learn that her last line of communication was through the chat app Kik, known for providing anonymity to its users. This app seems to be the link to her killer, but will they be able to uncover that person’s identity?

The episode features interviews with Underwood’s close friends, actual police footage from the incident, and re-enactments utilizing transgender actresses as to accurately and truthfully tell this tragic story.

Interviews includes:

– Antonio Austin, Underwood’s friend

– Coy Simmons, Underwood’s friend

– Sgt. Adam Tarrant, Tyler Police Department

– Detective Nathan Elliot, Tyler Police Department

– Cory McCoy, journalist

Please note that the network's name is Investigation Discovery, not Discovery Channel or Discovery ID.