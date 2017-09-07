Youth Futures to announce plans for new homeless youth shelter in Southern Utah

About nine months ago, a coalition of youth service providers from Washington and Iron Counties, as well as concerned citizens, started meeting to discuss the problems and potential solutions for dealing with the needs of homeless youth in Southern Utah. Committee members were tasked with researching solutions and talking to groups providing shelter services to homeless youth in Utah and surrounding states. Youth Futures was asked to present its program model in March. The service provider representatives reached consensus and invited Youth Futures to begin working with them in April to establish a shelter home model in St. George/Washington County.

On Friday, Sept. 8, Youth Futures will announce plans for opening a shelter home in St. George to provide emergency overnight shelter, temporary housing and ongoing supportive services for homeless youth ages 12-20. This new shelter will meet a critical need in the community, helping to end the cycle for homeless for the hundreds of unaccompanied homeless youth identified by the Washington County School District and local youth service providers. Youth Futures, which currently operates a shelter home in downtown Ogden, will be duplicating its existing temporary residential support shelter services for youth ages 12-17, as well as adding transitional housing for young adults ages 18-20 and daytime services for youth in the planned facility.

When: Friday, Sept. 8

Time: 10 a.m.

Where: Washington County School District Board Room, 121 W. Tabernacle Street, St. George

Speakers: Kristen Mitchell, Executive Director/Co-Founder, Youth Futures; Scott Catuccio, Board Chair/Co-Founder, Youth Futures; Rep. V. Lowry Snow, Utah State House of Representatives, District 74; Mike Carr, Homeless Liaison, Washington County School District; Krystal Jones, Transition to Adult Living Coordinator, Division of Child and Family Services; Carol Hollowell, Executive Director, Switchpoint Community Resource Center; Neca Allgood, Youth Futures Donor