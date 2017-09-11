RuPaul is hostess with the mostess

For the second consecutive year, RuPaul sashayed away — in an uplifting way — with the Emmy for Outstanding Host of a Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is also up for Best Reality Competition Series at the Primetime Emmys show, airing Sunday, Sep. 17.

RuPaul thanked the Academy from New York City at his first RuPaul’s DragCon.