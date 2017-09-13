Hit lesbian web series ‘Riley Parra’ to release final two episodes

Christin Baker, owner of tello Films will release the final two episodes of her hit web series “Riley Parra” on Sunday, Sept. 17 and the finale on Sept. 24. “Riley Parra,” which was modeled after a series of books is about a detective struggling to do the right thing in a corrupt department, who discovers a war between angels and demons is being waged in her city and she’s the only chance the good side has of winning. Episode 1 of six was released Aug. 20 and received rave reviews by critics and fans alike.

tello Films produces and distributes innovative, high-quality web series with a lesbian focus. “We believe in telling authentic stories about people whose lives are often ignored or marginalized,” states Baker. tello creates web series specifically for the lesbian/queer community. Meaning that lesbian/queer characters are front and center. “We love lesbians and we don’t feel that there are enough stories about us.” Tello creates web content that is intelligent but fun, timely but classic, and tasteful yet sexy, providing a whirlwind of classic ideas from a lesbian perspective — brave and challenging content with a lesbian twist.

When asked why she chose the “Riley Parra” series, Bakes stated: “I loved the book series by Geonn Cannon and it was this perfect combination between ‘Rizzoli and Isles,’ ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and ‘Castle.’ All of those shows I love, so it was so great for my audience.”

“Riley Parra” achieved a 3F rating from IMDb meaning the series contains a female lead, female producer and female director — something extremely rare in Hollywood.

Detective Riley Parra grew up in the bad part of town, the crime-ridden No Man’s Land. Now, as a cop in a corrupt department, she strives to make sure the rough streets she left behind aren’t forgotten. She takes the cases that would otherwise be ignored or left unsolved because no one cared enough to dig deeper. One such case leads her to the discovery that No Man’s Land is a battleground between angels and demons, a supernatural war that’s been waged for centuries. Thrown into a world she never believed could exist and told that she’s the only chance of defeating evil, Riley chooses to accept the title of Champion for Good. Demons are real, and Riley Parra plans to give them hell.

“Geonn was very clear in the books that Riley was a bad ass cop who had a rough childhood but never wanted to abandon her home. So we had to find the right mix of bad ass with a soft heart, and it was up to us to find the actress to make that work and Marem Hassler has been amazing,” Baker said.

The lead is played by Marem Hassler, known for her work in Duo (2015), Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) and Bone Tomahawk (2015). The series also features Liz Vassey who was on “CSI” for five seasons and “The Tick” (the original) as well as Connor Trinneer (Star Trek: Enterprise and Stargate Atlantis).

Additional cast members include Maeve Quinlan known for “Not Easily Broken” (2009), “Beverly Hills 90210” (2008) and “South of Nowhere” (2005); Karl E. Landler, an actor and producer, known for “Metal Hurlant Chronicles” (2012), “Layover” (2014) and “Duo” (2015); and Paul Eidingm a TV veteran who is best known for his voice in numerous video games and animated series.

“We have had wonderful reaction to the series. People are really loving the characters and for those who read the books, they are really enjoying our portrayal of the characters.”

To watch the series, visit https://www.tellofilms.com/series/riley-parra