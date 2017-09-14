In-depth survey reveals most Americans oppose allowing businesses to deny services to LGBTQ patrons

A new survey released by the Public Religion Research Institute shows in favor of barring discrimination against same-sex couples from business services. The in-depth study separates the tallying into two polls: First is specifically directed at wedding services, in light of the current Colorado “Cake Case.” The second poll regards small businesses in general.

A moderate margin separates public opinion: 53 percent of Americans oppose allowing businesses that provide wedding services to refuse services to same-sex couples, compared to 41 percent who would support these businesses to refuse services for religious reasons.

In the political arena the margin is much wider: 67 percent of Republicans believe wedding-based businesses should be able to refuse serving same-sex couples if doing so would violate the owner’s religious beliefs. Democrats hold this same view at 24 percent, as well as 40 percent of independents. PRRI reports 72 percent of Democrats and 55 percent of independents oppose the measure.

Nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of young people (age 18–29) say wedding-based businesses should not be allowed to refuse services to same-sex couples on religious grounds. Americans age 65 and older are divided, with opposition to refusing service based on religious beliefs leading at a narrow margin.

The study goes on with stats among race, ethnicity and gender. The report also reveals similar attitudes among the groups in regard to discrimination within small businesses outside of wedding services. Read the full study from PRRI.

PRRI is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that conducts independent research at the intersection of religion, culture, and public policy.