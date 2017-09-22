Tony’s gay agenda

ANNUAL EVENTS

Well, the new season of the Big Gay Fun Bus has sprung … a leak! Petunia’s Bombsicles or whatever she’s calling them this month are on the fritz. So to lift her spirits please limit your age to 80 and under (cutoff is at 21) and refrain from speaking in any language other than English — broken English is okay and improper grammar is encouraged (see this month’s “Perils of Petunia Pap Smear” for more information).

21Saturday — Big Gay Fun Bus to Wendover

Club Try-Angles, 251 W. Harvey Milk Blvd, 12-9pm. Tickets $25 or $100 season pass, biggayfunbus.com

CONCERTS

Calling all Bat-Boiz and Bat-Gurrrls … Don’t miss a night with costume-clad crime fighters The Aquabats when they bring their super power synth, aquabeat music and zany antics once again to the Utah stage.

Also on the bill this month are amazing acts: The Script, Alison Kraus with David Gray, new mommy Janet Jackson, and Kesha, who said; “My new album is called Rainbow and it’s not a coincidence that rainbows are also a symbol of LGBTQ pride. Color for the past couple of years has been symbolic of hope for me. For me, rainbows are a sign of freedom to be yourself and celebrate who you are no matter what anyone else thinks.”

6Friday — The Aquabats

The Depot, 400 W. South Temple, 7pm. Tickets $23 Adv/$25 Day Of/VIP: $123, smithstix.com

11Wednesday — The Script

The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, 7pm. Tickets $25 Adv/$30 Day Of, smithstix.com

14Saturday — Alison Kraus and David Gray

USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Rd, WVC, 7:30pm. Tickets $30-65, smithstix.com

16Monday — Janet Jackson: State of the World Tour

Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 S. West Temple, 8pm. Tickets $26.75-122, smithstix.com

25Wednesday — Kesha: Rainbow Tour

The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, 7pm. Tickets $35.50 Adv/$38 Day Of, smithstix.com

DANCE

In Repertory Dance Company’s “Sanctuary,” the nature of sacred places inspires the centerpiece commission by Zvi Gotheiner, celebrating the Bears Ears National Monument with a new ritual that connects humanity to sacred water and land. “Tower,” by Andy Noble honors the hallowed ground where the Twin Towers once stood amidst falling rain and features 33 dancers, including guests from Utah Valley University. Performing under a torrent of 120 pounds of falling rice, the dancers in Eric Handman’s “Ghost Ship” explore how we are connected to our sense of place.

“BRINE” is presented by RDT’s LINK Series, an outreach program offering independent choreographers the opportunity to present their work in performance. RDT provides infrastructure and advisory support for production and marketing, while allowing the choreographer to retain artistic autonomy.

5Thursday — Sanctuary

Jeanne Wagner Theatre, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, 7:30pm, through Oct. 7. Tickets $30, artsaltlake.org

12Thursday — BRINE: Disembodied We

Black Box Theatre, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, times vary, through Friday. Tickets $18, artsaltlake.org

SPECIAL ENGAGEMENTS

Get ready to party your Bombsicles off with “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 9 contestant Shea Coulee, and guests Cartel Chameleon, DJ Shutter and Xaina.

Aerial Arts of Utah creates mystical creatures that take flight on aerial silk, trapeze, lyra and more in a landscape of mystery and magic. In this enchanted world, things are not what they seem. It’s a place where supernatural powers take hold of natural forces and the impossible becomes possible.

7Saturday — Shea Coulee

Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, 9pm. Must be 21+ to attend. Tickets $20 Adv/$25 Day Of, smithstix.com

20Friday — Flight of Fancy; Illusions

Black Box Theatre, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, times vary, through Saturday. Tickets $28, artsaltlake.org

THEATRE/OPERA

You’re invited to look inside the soul of an artist, with Puccini’s classic depiction of struggling bohemians navigating love, life and death in turn-of-the-century Paris.

The characters from Lend Me a Tenor are back and this time in Paris, on the eve of a star-studded concert where three famous tenors are scheduled to perform together. Of course, everything that can go wrong does, including clandestine love affairs, romantic misunderstandings and enormous operatic egos threatening to cancel the entire concert. Filled with the crackling one-liners and frantic farce that made Lend Me a Tenor a huge hit, A Comedy of Tenors evokes the classic screwball comedies of an earlier time.

7Saturday — La Boheme

Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, times vary, through Oct, 15. Tickets $25-89, artsaltlake.org.

20Friday — A Comedy of Tenors

Pioneer Theatre, 300 S. 1400 East, UofU, times vary, through Nov. 4. Tickets $25-49, pioneertheatrecompany.org

UPCOMING EVENTS

Nov. 4, Ani DiFranco, artsaltlake.org

Nov. 24, Katy Perry, smithstix.com

Dec. 14, Lady Gaga, smithstix.com

April 11-17, 2018, Hamilton, artsaltlake.org