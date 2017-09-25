Local artist collective to celebrate its first anniversary

The Downtown Artist Collective (DAC) will celebrate its one-year anniversary event on Oct. 20. In its first year, the DAC hosted 12 gallery shows, one holiday market, and more than 30 workshops and community events. The mission of the DAC is to provide a space for fine artists to interact with and teach the community while displaying their works, and collaborating and learning through the arts. The anniversary event will feature art from its newest members including local favorites Jeffrey Hale and Matthew Conlon, as well as returning members such as Chris Bodily and Heather Romney.

The DAC is unique in that its members collectively run all aspects of the gallery, from staffing to event planning and community outreach.

Along with rotating art exhibits, the DAC hosts many community workshops. One of these recurring workshops, titled ‘WeCan,’ focuses on nurturing women in the community by addressing traditionally taboo topics. Led by DAC member Emily Bagley and co-facilitator Martina McBride, the workshop encourages women to explore and communicate through connection and art.

“We want to create a space where women can talk about issues that they may not be comfortable talking about and then use art as a way to communicate about the topic,” says Emily. “Having this intimate setting makes a really big difference for everyone who comes,” she continues.

“I’ve loved seeing this space grow into a community destination,” says DAC board member Desarae Lee. “We’ve featured some well-established local artists and given some new-comers to the scene a place to hold their first major show. And I love seeing people just walk in off the street to find out more about our local arts scene.”

The DAC’s 1st Anniversary Celebration will be held Oct. 20, 6-9 p.m., at 258 E. 100 South in Salt Lake City. There will be live music by local musician Austin Deckard, and refreshments will be provided. During the event, the community is invited to:

· View works by its newest artists and some returning favorites.

· Interact with DAC members.

· Interact with DAC board members to discuss how DAC has and will continue to benefit the community.

· Sign up for upcoming workshops and events.