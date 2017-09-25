News Briefs: Senseless 8

8. A couple surprised by public indecency charges

A Scarborough, England couple, Craig Smith and Daniella Hirst, walked into a Domino’s Pizza last February, made an order and proceeded to perform graphic sexual acts on each other. Video surveillance caught the acts of oral sex and intercourse up against the counter. Hirst told the Sun, “I’m very open-minded about sex and public places — I love the thrill you may get caught. But obviously I never thought we’d get caught like this and end up all over the internet.”

7. Trump’s travel ban expands

Three months ago, the Trump administration put travel restrictions on certain foreigners from Iran, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Sudan. An expanded list, revealed Sunday, will include North Korea, Venezuela and and Chad. North Korea is the first with a full suspension of business and tourist travel to the U.S. The new restrictions take effect Oct. 18. Hey, not Nambia?

6. Gay ad vandalized with a “kill the gays” ideogram

An ad for Squirt.org has been subject to an act of homophobic vandalism. The poster, which was located on the platform of Shaw-Howard University Station in Washington, D.C., depicts two clothed men, one of whom has his arm around the other. The culprit used a permanent marker to deface the two men, placing rifle scope marks on their foreheads.

5. Homosexuality is “Satan’s plan”

The Trump-Pence administration recently nominated Jeff Mateer, an anti-LGBTQ extremist, for a district judge appointment in Texas. In a 2015 speech titled “The Church and Homosexuality,” Mateer objected to a transgender student using the bathroom consistent with her gender identity, having said, “I mean it just really shows you how Satan’s plan is working and the destruction that’s going on.”

4. HRC outraged as Betsy DeVos rescinds sexual assault protections

“LGBTQ Americans face disproportionate levels of sexual assault and violence. This unconscionable decision — coupled with the decision to rescind guidance aimed at protecting transgender students — sadly indicates that the Department of Education is no longer in the business of protecting students from harm,” said HRC Government Affairs Director David Stacy.

3. Homosexuality is a disease; Quick Trump, add Brazil to the travel ban!

Sparking national outrage, Waldemar de Carvalho, a federal judge in Brazil’s capital, overruled an 18-year-old decision by the Federal Council of Psychology banning the dangerous and debunked practice of so-called “conversion therapy.” The Federal Council of Psychology has vowed to contest the decision.

2. Unstable church shooter kills 1, wounds 6

A man charged in a mass shooting at a Tennessee church expressed suicidal thoughts in June, according to the man’s father who received a text that read ‘”Your phone is off, I have a gun to my head, have a nice f—ing life.” Emanuel Kidega Samson, 25, is charged with the fatal shooting of one woman and will likely face additional charges following Sunday’s rampage that left six others wounded.



1. Trump versus the NFL

NFL Game Day on Sunday has provoked all kinds of emotions — unsurprisingly none so ridiculous as Trump’s. The following is a great response to the controversy: “Thinking NFL players are ‘protesting the flag’ is like thinking Rosa Parks was protesting public transportation.”