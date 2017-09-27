UCASA hosts screening of ‘The Voiceless,’ on male survivors of sexual violence

The Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault (UCASA), along with a consortium of partners and agencies, will host a screening and panel discussion of the internationally recognized documentary film “The Voiceless.” This powerful straight to camera film features the stories of five male survivors of sexual violence and panelists will discuss culture, masculinity and other important concepts.

“Every victim deserves justice and we cannot forget that men also experience sexual violence. Male survivors of sexual violence often

face unique barriers due to a variety of factors. Our goal with this screening is to shine a light on these factors and to create a dialogue about the needs of male survivors in general.”

– Turner C. Bitton, UCASA Executive Director

The event is co-hosted by a group of partner agencies including the Men’s Anti-violence Network of Utah, Talk to a Survivor, the Thayne Center at Salt Lake Community College, Pacific Island Knowledge to Action Resources, South Valley Services, Rape Recovery Center and Red Mesa Counseling Center.

WHAT: The Voiceless Screening

WHEN: Sept. 27 – 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Salt Lake Community College, South City Campus, Multipurpose Room, 1575 S. State St., SLC

REGISTRATION: www.ucasa.org/voiceless_slcc

PANELISTS:

Brooke Alexander

Brooke provides individual and group therapy for clients at the Rape Recovery Center. She graduated with a Master’s degree from the

University of Utah College of Social Work in 2014 and has been a member of the Rape Recovery Center team since 2015. Brooke believes individuals are the experts on their own experiences, and she assumes the role of a companion as clients explore their resilience and personal empowerment in healing. Brooke enjoys yoga, meditating, making art, hiking, camping, engaging in social justice work, and connecting with the community.

Brooke believes everyone is an expert on their own experience. She desires to companion clients in living authentically and wholeheartedly. Brooke is passionate about social justice and feminist activism.

Marty Liccardo

Marty has been an anti-violence educator and activist for over 15 years. He has extensive experience speaking and training students, faculty, and staff at colleges and universities around the U.S., as well as providing programming in the public and private sector. Marty will provide in-depth, and interactive presentations, programs, training and keynote speeches. He uniquely uses humor and direct engagement to inform, guide and support audiences into critical thought and active personal commitment.

Marty’s professional career has been with college and university students, and he has a broad range of programming and presenting experience. Currently, Marty serves as the Men’s Engagement Specialist for the Utah Department of Health’s Utah Violence & Injury Prevention Program, coordinating statewide efforts to engage men in anti-violence work. He is also the co-founder of the Men’s Anti-violence Network of Utah (MAN).

Lorcan Murphy

Lorcan Murphy is a social worker, political organizer and community activist. He currently serves as the President of the Young Democrats of Utah and works full-time as a Housing Case Manager for The Road Home, where he specializes in long-term case management for the chronically homeless.

Lorcan moved to Utah after studying Sociology and Social Policy in Ireland, beginning an internship with UCASA’s former board chair, Yolanda Francisco-Nez, who involved Lorcan in UCASA’s 40-Hour Sexual Violence Advocacy Training. After this training, Lorcan began work with the YWCA as a shelter advocate, helping connect women and children fleeing from domestic and sexual violence find safety and healing. Lorcan went on to create a pilot program through Americorps at the Weigand Homeless Resource Center, assisting clients experiencing homelessness find stable employment and connect them with housing.

As a political activist he organizes political activism through campaign support for progressive candidates, volunteer events with under served communities, and leveraging the voice of Utah’s largest generation to advocate for Utahns across the State with the Young Democrats of Utah board and volunteers.

As a survivor of sexual violence, Lorcan has worked to educate and raise awareness in Utah communities on the difficulties that survivors encounter on a legal, emotional and interpersonal level. Engaging personal, professional and political experience on sexual violence to support systemic change for survivors; speaking in support of HB200, which successfully passed, mandating the testing of all rape kits in the State of Utah.