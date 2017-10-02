Video: Generation Q documentary series focuses on gay NCAA couple

Generation Q is a group hoping to tell LGBTQ+ stories from the perspective of emerging queer advocates, change-makers, & entrepreneurs. They re beginning to release a 4-episode pilot documentary series focusing on five young LGBTQ people “redefining the modern queer rights movement in Minnesota.”

In this video, Brad & Justin are NCAA Division I athletes breaking down barriers as an openly gay couple at the University of Minnesota. Watch & share their story.

