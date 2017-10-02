News Briefs: Senseless 8

8. Egyptian media banned from pro-LGBT reporting

In the shadow of seven men who were arrested for waiving rainbow flags at a rock concert in Egypt, a government council has banned the media from showing support for the LGBT community. The Supreme Council for Media Regulation (SCMR), issued an order, claiming homosexuality is a “shameful disease” that shouldn’t be promoted. It was also stated that homosexuals should only appear in the media to repent their unacceptable behavior. The role of media is to shine a light on the dangers of homosexuality, not to validate it.

7. AG Sessions slams “the American university”

The Sept. 27 lecture from conservative author Ben Shapiro at the UofU sparked protest that resulted in two arrests. It came a day after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions decried what he sees as political correctness run amok on college campuses.

“The American university was once the center of academic freedom, a place of robust debate, a forum for the competition of ideas,” Sessions said. “But it is transforming into an echo chamber of political correctness and homogenous thought, a shelter for fragile egos.”

6. Dallin H. Oaks remarks at LDS General Conference

“We have witnessed a rapid and increasing public acceptance of cohabitation without marriage and same-sex marriage. The corresponding media advocacy, education, and even occupational requirements pose difficult challenges for Latter-day Saints,” Oaks said. “Even as we must live with the marriage laws and other traditions of a declining world.”

5. Mormon men, imperfect or not, are prophets through revelation?

Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the LDS church’s governing First Presidency, said at the all-male priesthood session of the General Conference, “It takes faith to believe that God calls imperfect people into positions of trust. It takes faith to believe that [God] knows the people he calls perfectly,” according to The Salt Lake Tribune. “I try not to judge servants of the Lord or to speak of their apparent weakness.”

4. LGBT hate crimes laws under scrutiny following horrific slaying of trans teen

According to the Associated Press, many LGBT-rights groups are questioning the effectiveness of the laws, saying they sometimes focus too tightly on individual acts without addressing underlying bias or wider violence. The volatile issue was back in the spotlight recently as Missouri authorities investigated the killing of a transgender teen who was stabbed in the genitals and had her eyes gouged out. Investigators insist that Ally Lee Steinfeld’s death was not the result of anti-transgender hate.

“You don’t kill someone if you don’t have hate in your heart,” said James Sigman, the sheriff in Missouri’s Texas County. “But no, it’s not a hate crime.”

3. Mississippi anti-LGBT bill to take effect Friday

An appeals court has refused to rehear a lawsuit against Mississippi House Bill 1523, which codifies discrimination against LGBT people on religious grounds. HB 1523, officially known as The Protecting Freedom of Conscience from Government Discrimination Act, protects the actions of individuals and businesses who believe that marriage is a union between one man and one woman, that sex is only acceptable within the confines of heterosexual marriage, and that gender refers to a person’s sex assigned at birth.

2. Bisexuals face double discrimination, lack of resources

Sabra L. Katz-Wise, an assistant professor at Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, said that bisexuals are “often experiencing discrimination from both heterosexual and sexual minority communities.” This double discrimination can lead to negative health outcomes, such as increased feelings of loneliness, which can lead to depression, anxiety and suicide, according to psychologist Ethan Mereish.

There are fewer groups and resources dedicated to bisexual individuals, and off the $487 million that went to programs and organizations that serve the overall LGBT population from 1970 to 2010, a mere $84,000 went to groups that specifically serve bisexuals, according to the 40th annual LGBT Funders Report.

1. Many Americans believe ‘there’s nothing anyone can do to stop them’

In the aftermath of the most deadly rampage in the United States, a recurring senseless reaction was reported about the mass shooting in Las Vegas: “This was a terrible tragedy, but sometimes these things just happen and there’s nothing anyone can do to stop them,” said a Iowa resident. This sentiment is echoed by tens of millions of individuals who reside in a nation where over half of the world’s deadliest mass shootings have occurred in the past 50 years and whose citizens are 20 times more likely to die of gun violence than those of other developed nations, according to The Onion.