Orlando to hold vigil for victims of Vegas massacre

The One Orlando Alliance has organized a vigil in Orlando to honor the victims of the shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas that left 58 dead and hundreds more wounded Oct. 1.

“Although divided by distance, we are united in offering our compassion, our love and our support,” the One Orlando Alliance said in a statement.

The gunman opened fire into a crowd of more than 22,000 people from a window at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. It became the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history, a distinction that was held by the 2016 Pulse shooting.

“We were deeply touched by the heartfelt outpouring of support from Las Vegas following the Pulse nightclub tragedy,” the statement continued. “We stand ready to assist the people of Las Vegas as they navigate the aftermath of this tragedy and begin the healing process.”

The One Orlando Alliance will hold the vigil on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. at Dr. Phillips Center’s Seneff Arts Plaza. More information about the emerging details of the event can be found at the One Orlando Alliance’s Facebook event page.