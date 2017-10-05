Deep Inside Hollywood

Samira Wiley and Fortune Feimster are F***ing People

Near the top of our list of lesbians we love – yes, we keep a list, we like to be organized -– is the hilariously funny stand-up comic Fortune Feimster (Chelsea Lately) and the super chill Samira Wiley (Orange is the New Black). And because there’s magically exponential power when lesbians team up for a project, we’re very excited to hear that they’ve appeared together in an upcoming film. It’s called F***ing People, which will be fun to say out loud at a box office, and it’s from filmmaker Theresa Bennett, making her narrative feature directorial debut about a young woman who’s single, broke, stoned a lot, and, to make it even less stable, falling in love with a married man. The film stars Aya Cash (You’re The Worst), Carly Chaikin (Mr. Robot) and Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother), as well as the cool lesbians that caught our attention in the first place. It’s all in what’s known as “post production” right now so be on the lookout for the title you can’t say in front of your mom coming sometime – probably in 2018 – to an indie film fest or arthouse or streaming platform near you.

Angela Robinson meets Strangers

The thing you hear a lot in Hollywood is that nothing gets you work like already having work. Which means Angela Robinson, the lesbian for whom we stan forever because of D.E.B.S., who also just premiered her latest film, the Luke Evans/Bella Heathcote-starring Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, at the Toronto International Film Festival, is on a roll. She just announced her next project, an adaptation of the acclaimed Terry Moore graphic novel, Strangers in Paradise. A young adult girl/girl/boy bisexual love triangle fuels the plot, as does the mystery of a missing near-million dollars in mob money, and those are stories we can always get behind. There’s no cast yet, no shooting schedule, no anything really – just a deal for now. We’ll be anxiously waiting for casting news on this one.

Angels returns to America

Maybe you’re not old enough to remember 25 years back when Tony Kushner’s thunderous, epic, theatrical masterpiece Angels In America swept the stage, picking up awards (Tonys, Pulitzers) and acclaim. It was at the height of the AIDS crisis and Kushner’s funny, furious, political, galvanizing work stopped audiences in their tracks. And then, of course, it was an HBO movie, and now, perhaps you’ve heard, it’s wowing audiences again in London, where it made star Andrew Garfield wish he were gay for a moment. Well, here’s your chance to see it again or for the first time, because it’s returning to Broadway, with Garfield and co-star Nathan Lane. The Neil Simon Theater will house the revival for 18 weeks in spring of 2018, directed by Marianne Elliott (The Curious Incident of The Dog in the Night-Time), so jump on those limited-time tickets now and be sure to set aside two nights for the experience. Oh, you didn’t know about its durational qualities? Well, just bring a nice cushion to sit on.

And now for a Madonna rumor about RuPaul’s Drag Race…

Normally, we like facts. We’re reporters of truth, after all. But it appears that RuPaul can barely stand keeping this tea to himself, so here goes. At the Primetime Emmy Awards, Miss Ru – having just won another Emmy and then appearing in full Emmy Statue drag with host Stephen Colbert – was asked about how Drag Race might top having Lady Gaga appear last season as a challenge-starter and judge. Mr. Charles responded with, “It is kinda tough to top her. But I think we’ve done it. I really do.” Now, you know and we know that there’s only one woman standing between Gaga and the top of the heap and that’s Madonna. Asked if that meant Madge was going to be hopping into a judge’s seat, RuPaul’s answer was, “I can’t saaaaay.”

So, basically, we’re running with the story that Madonna is going to go on this show and shred those queens if they “fuck it up,” that is until someone in charge officially tells us otherwise. Your move, fact checkers and rumor squashers at VH1/Logo/Viacom.

Romeo San Vicente keeps on pushing your love over the borderline.