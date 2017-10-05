Fisher Mansion Beer Garden: An Oktoberfest event in SLC

Fisher Mansion Beer Garden, an Oktoberfest celebration, will be held Saturday, Oct, 7, 12-6 p.m., at the historic Albert Fisher Mansion, 1206 W. 200 South in Salt Lake City. Partnered with Salt Lake City and Gallivan Center Events, Salt Lake City Parks & Public Lands Division, and Seven Canyons Trust, the Fisher Brewing Co. will be serving several beers including fresh, seasonal selections and their classic American pilsner, Fisher Beer.

The Park City Polka Players will provide traditional German music from 12:30-3 p.m., and Pixie and the Partygrass Boys will close out the day from 4-6 p.m. The event includes catered food by Komrades “slow-cooked gourmet” food truck which will feature bratwurst and fresh naan sandwiches; and by Shaddai UT, featuring American street food with a Mexican taste.

The Seven Canyons Trust will be on hand to discuss the “daylighting” of City Creek and the Folsom Corridor project. Prior to the event, join the Seven Canyons Trust at 11 a.m. to explore the corridor on a walk. Click here for more information: http://sevencanyonstrust.org/events/folsom-walk.

Admission is free and all ages are welcome to attend. A valid ID (21+) is required to enjoy the brew.

Below is a YouTube video on the history of the Fisher Mansion: