Celebrity ‘Letter to Myself’ series offers NCOD advice

Logo, the Emmy award-winning and leading entertainment brand inspired by the LGBT community and NewNowNext, the network’s home for LGBT pop culture and news, premieres their inaugural editorial series, “Letter To Myself.” The NewNowNext series celebrates National Coming Out Day, Oct. 11, and features letters penned by prominent figures in the LGBTQ community to their younger selves, which provide insight, advice, praise and/or comfort that they wish they had back then.

Musician Melissa Etheridge: “You [Grew Up] In A World That Didn’t Understand”

Dear Melissa (“Missy”),

You were growing up in a world that didn’t understand a lot of things. You do not see a reflection of what you feel inside in the world. Hang in there. People change, situations change, the impossible becomes possible. Believe that every step you take in your own truth not only will make your life richer, fuller, happier, but it will actually have an effect on the whole world.

On a personal note, I would say, start loving yourself as much as you want others to love you. When you look for that love outside of yourself and think that someone else is going to fill up that hole, it only leads to a bigger hole.

So start now—loving yourself, finding yourself attractive. Finding yourself witty and fun, and all those things that you are looking for someone else to make you feel. Because believe me, in the end, it is only yourself who’s going to make you feel those things.

Good luck!

Actor Noah Galvin: “You Have A Big Mouth, Use It For Good”

Dear Teenage Noah,

Put down Reddit for like one sec.

I’m here to tell you your inability to sit still has paid off. Your addiction to work and perform is going to serve you. But there could be refinements made to the journey. So, so many refinements. The largest? Patience. Screw your self-proclaimed deadlines and checklists. Focus on surrounding yourself with generous people that challenge you emotionally, and intellectually. And focus on making work that does the same to others.

Also, all those “cool” people you’re bending over backward to impress? Guess what, homie, they’re not that cool. Just cause they’re shiny and pretty, doesn’t mean they’re chill. Have patience with the people around you. Everyone, no matter their age, is going through transition—that never ends, so be better to everyone. Be graceful and gracious. Be loving. Lead with empathy. And don’t let anybody, no matter how powerful, silence you.

You have a big mouth, use it for good,

Future you

Director Angela Robinson: “Nurture The Fire Within”

Dear Me:

Nobody cares. I say that in the best possible way. You’re gonna spend a lot of time really agonizing whether your parents and friends will hate you because of who you love—they won’t. They will surprise you and embrace you and love you for you. Also, you’re beautiful. You will figure out who you are and you will find the love of your life and you will have a beautiful family. Most importantly, you have a fire within you—nurture it. Protect it. Feed it.

There’s more hatred in the world than you anticipate. I’m not trying to scare you but prepare you. People will try to silence you and intimidate you and sideline you—keep fighting. Right now, you want to storm the gates of the castle and you’re cocky and you think it’s going to be easy. It’s not. It’s hard. And you’re going to get your ass kicked and you’re going to come dangerously close to losing your will to fight and shutting up because that is way easier. But I’m here to tell you that you’re going to make it through. You’re going to live your dreams and speak your truth and you’re going to be happy.

Love,

Me

More of the series “Letter to Myself” will be posted to QSaltLake.com over the next couple of days. To view the complete series now, click here: “Letter To Myself.”