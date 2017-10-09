News Briefs: Senseless 8

8. Why “stealthing” should be classified as rape

“Stealthing” is the non-consensual removal of a condom during sex. It garnered national attention in April after Yale Law School graduate Alexandra Brodsky published an article on online groups perpetuating and encouraging the practice. Early last year, BuzzFeed gave a graphic account of a young Scottish man who says he was exposed to HIV in a stealthing incident. The victim received messages on WhatApp from the apparent perpetrator: “I cummed in your ass without a condom,” wrote the man, who told him at the time he had used protection. It was followed by: “You’re a fucking revolting jack ass.”

7. Squirt.org faces more discrimination

Two weeks after a gay hookup site’s advertisement in Washington D.C. was vandalized, Squirt.org again faces discrimination — this time in Detroit. The billboard, removed after complaints by Detroit residents, featured two men that are lightly touching in a manner implying sexual familiarity. One resident complained about the ad saying, “I’m Catholic so I believe in the bible and I believe that that is, like, one of the worst, oh man.”

6. Little Richard climbs back into the closet

Apparently retracting his coming out as gay in 1995, 84-year-old rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Little Richard recently gave a rare interview to Christian-oriented programming Three Angels Broadcasting Network, simultaneously touching on his faith and repudiating homosexuality as “unnatural.” “You’ve got to live the way God wants you to live… He can save you,” he said.

5. LGBT hysteria blamed on instant noodles

Indonesia lawmakers have planned to ban “LGBT-related content” through amendment of the country’s Broadcasting Law. The draft amendment includes “LGBT behavior” as one criteria of broadcasting content to be prohibited. Since 2016 the term LGBT has appeared to cause moral panic created by conservative groups, mass media, officials, politicians and religious organizations. They conflate LGBT with “Western intervention,” “pedophilia,” “HIV infections,” “sex parties and pornography” and “over-consumption of instant noodles.” Good grief!

4. Philly school cancels guest appearance after anti-homo rhetoric hits social media

A speaker who claims the U.S. government produces a form of marijuana that makes black men become gay was uninvited to the International Locks Conference this Saturday at a Philadelphia charter school. Wesley Muhammad, an author on topics from Islam to race, advertised his scheduled speech on social media, saying: “Homosexualization of the Black Community is one of the clearest and most egregious illustrations of the US Government’s Scientific Assault on the Black Man. Join us in Philly this weekend at the Locks Conference as we document this charge.”

3. S. Carolina man denounces the “American refusal to denounce the death penalty”

In response to United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley’s argument that the United States’ ‘No’ vote is “less of a condemnation of LGBT people and more an American refusal to denounce the death penalty,” one South Carolina man wrote in a letter to “The State” news source, “So maybe it’s not that we view gays as disgusting. Maybe it’s just that we love killing people. And if any state understands the love of killing, it’s South Carolina, where we once railroaded a 14-year-old into an electric chair that he was [too] small to sit in.”

2. More “Sessions” of LGBT discrimination

Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a government-wide guidance Friday that could override many LGBT anti-discrimination protections. He instructed federal agencies to do as much as possible to accommodate those who claim their religious freedoms are being violated. The memo states that religious employers are entitled to only hire workers whose beliefs and conduct are consistent with the employers’ religious beliefs. “Except in the narrowest circumstances, no one should be forced to choose between living out his or her faith and complying with the law,” he wrote.

1. Shooting victim shows appreciation to lesbian police officer, then proverbially whips her in the face

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., will speak this Friday at the Value Voters Summit hosted by the Family Research Council, a conservative Christian think tank that opposes LGBT rights. Humpf! This on the heels of his return to the House of Representatives last month — at which he thanked Capitol police officers Crystal Griner and David Bailey saying “they not only saved my life but the lives of others in the chamber” and calling the officers “part of our family.”