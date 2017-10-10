God and Steven King

I’m so sick and tired of the pompous Mormon church and the holier-than-thou GOP politicians attacking gay rights as they they are doing once again in their signing on to the amicus briefs supporting the Denver baker who refused to bake a cake for a gay couple’s wedding. All of this bigotry and hatefulness is supposedly because of what is written in the book of Leviticus in the Old Testament. Most of the Old Testament is about rape, murder, torture. Leviticus is probably the worst of all the other books in the old testament. Yet it is apparently the favorite book of most of the fundamentalists including the Mormons. The supposed words of Jesus about, peace, love, and to not be judgmental somehow never carries any weight among a group of people which has Jesus Christ as part of its official name. The following will be a big shock to a lot of people: God didn’t write the Bible; none of it. God was not an author, nor a playwright, nor a novelist, nor a journalist. God was mostly a villain character in the fiction stories in the Old Testament. He was made up just as modern writers make up villains. Many of these old testament writers were the Steven Kings of their time.

Ted, Taylorsville