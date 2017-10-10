‘Letter to Myself’ series offers NCOD advice (cont.)

Logo, the Emmy award-winning and leading entertainment brand inspired by the LGBT community and NewNowNext, the network’s home for LGBT pop culture and news, premieres their inaugural editorial series, “Letter To Myself.” The NewNowNext series celebrates National Coming Out Day, Oct. 11, and features letters penned by prominent figures in the LGBTQ community to their younger selves, which provide insight, advice, praise and/or comfort that they wish they had back then.
Anti-Conversion Therapy Activist Mathew Shurka: “It’s Nonsense, Trust Your Heart”
Your therapist is doing everything he can to make you straight. It’s nonsense. Trust your heart instead. Your parents are only putting you in conversion therapy because they’re scared and don’t know what to do. Tell them who you are. Tell them you’re gay. Don’t second guess yourself. Tell them you’re going to be great. Tell them you love them and not to worry. REALLY. Tell them not to worry. It will be tough, but they will ease off. You are strong and courageous, remember that. There will be nothing you can’t take on.
You need to remember this most when you are contemplating suicide. Don’t let the suicidal thoughts take over. They’re just thoughts, and you’re feeling stuck. It’s okay. Instead, spend time with the people who make you smile most. Spend time with people who show you unconditional love. This is crucial. Unconditional love does exist. Have sex. Don’t be scared. Don’t take the Viagra pills as your therapist says. You don’t have erectile dysfunction. You’re just attracted to men, nothing else. Take your time with men. You will get comfortable.
Make it work with your family and friends. If it doesn’t, you will make new family and friends. This is the core of your life. Your immediate environment will keep you strong. Never forget that. Show love to everyone you meet. If they’re nasty, then what they need is more love.
Mathew
Actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman: “Remember [These] Three Words”
Dear Jeffrey,
You are right. Remember those three words. Everything your instincts and intuition are telling you about who you are and which direction to move in are 100% correct. No matter the messages the world may be feeding you, there is nothing wrong with you. You are not broken or in need of fixing. You are love. You are light. You are right. Go towards what feels good, what fills you with love and what feels right. Celebrate yourself, and love each other. I love you.
xo, JBC
Reality Star Jazz Jennings: “To Her 5-Year-Old Self And Other Trans Youth”
Dear 5-Year-Old Jazz,
Love,
Your 16-Year-Old Self
