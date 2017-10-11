Freaky Friday the 13th — the horrorful events

Get your friggatriskaidekaphobia under control and take advantage of these blood-curdling events on Friday the 13th.

Viva La DIVA! Friday the 13th!

Join the DIVAS this Friday the 13th as they kick off Trick-or-Treat season. Enjoy brilliant and beautiful impersonators bringing to the stage such stars as Elvira, Cher, Celia Cruz, Katy Perry, Gloria Gaynor, Jessica Rabbit, Maleficent, Dolly Parton and more! The evening includes a celebration of Jason CoZmo’s freakiest birthday yet. Club X, 445 S. 400 West, doors at 6:30pm/showtime 8pm. Tickets $25, parrottix.com or at the door (at your own risk, HAHAHA!!)

Hex! Occult Masquerade

Dance Evolution and Batcave SLC will cast a spell upon the world with this glorious pre-Halloween event. Costumes (especially capes/cloaks) are highly encouraged for this mystic night. Don’t come in a costume, prepare to be hexed! Entertainment includes DJ Morbid Kitty, the Dark Fusion Gothic belly dancers, fortune tellers, and a bazaar bazaar.

Metro Music Hall, 615 w. 100 South, 9pm-2am. Tickets $5, metromusichall.com. A 21+ event

Sips Under the Sea

Enjoy delicious passed appetizers and drinks during the Living Planet Aquarium’s annual Halloween celebration, the Haunted Aquarium. Make it a date night or gather some friends for an upscale event exclusively for adults 21 and over. Costumes are encouraged and prizes will be awarded, so get creative! There will be live, interactive entertainment, making for an unforgettable night.

The Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Pkwy, Draper, 7-11pm. Tickets $39.95, thelivingplanet.com

Hallo-Wine Pumpkin Carving Party

Get your creative juices flowing with some Hallo-wine and then carve pumpkins freehand or with handmade stencils by Stephanie Hillman Design. Also enjoy pumpkin cookies, warm spiced cider and more.

Art Haus, 717 E. Simpson Ave., SLC, 7-10pm, Tickets $35, eventbrite.com. A 21+ event

Spooktacular Anniversary Party

Get your hockey masks and chainsaws out for a night at Crystal Lake as Queer Friends social group celebrates Friday the 13th and all fabulous ’80s horror movies! Queer Friends is turning 2 and what better way to celebrate than a night of dancing, a costume contest and some specialty cocktails. Dress up as Jason, Freddy, Michael, Pinhead or anybody else from an 80s horror flick.

Sugar Space Arts Warehouse, 132 S. 800 West, 9pm. A free and 21+ event

Friday 13th Halloween Ball

Resident DJ Flame is gonna turn it up for you as Club Jam hosts Friday 13th Halloween Ball. Come dressed in all your craziness and dance the night away to some sick (-ening) beats!

Club Jam, 751 N. 300 West, 9pm-12am. A 21+ event

Historic Downtown Logan Ghost Tour

The Bridgerland Storytelling Guild & Green Wolf Productions will raise the hair on your neck and knuckles during your private guided tour into the heart of Logan’s Historic Downtown Theatre District. The t our is technically family-friendly, however, it is not recommended for small children or people who don’t like to be scared. You will need to be able to climb several stairs and be able to manage tight spaces. Tours run approximately two hours and walking distance is about 1/2 mile, so dress warm.

Thatcher-Young Mansion, 35 E. 100 South, Logan, tours run weekends through Oct. 28 at 7, 8 and 9pm (meet at the mansion 15 minutes prior to the tour. Tickets $10, logandowntown.org

Shockheaded Peter

Self-described a gruesome cabaret, Shockheaded Peter is a smattering of cautionary tales pulled from the popular German children’s book “Struwwelpeter,” featuring live music and dead children. A silly and sinister evening for the Halloween season. Join the wickedness in the “withdrawing room” before Shockheaded Peter meets its end.

The Art Factory, 211 W. 2100 South, 8pm, weekends through Oct. 28. Tickets $23, sackerson.org