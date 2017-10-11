‘Letter to Myself’ series offers NCOD advice

Logo, the Emmy award-winning and leading entertainment brand inspired by the LGBT community and NewNowNext, the network’s home for LGBT pop culture and news, premieres their inaugural editorial series, “Letter To Myself.” The NewNowNext series celebrates National Coming Out Day, and features letters penned by prominent figures in the LGBTQ community to their younger selves, which provide insight, advice, praise and/or comfort that they wish they had back then.

Actor and Activist Omar Sharif Jr: “Focus On The Conversations In Your Heart”

Take a deep breath.

Don’t be afraid and don’t get angry.

You can’t control how others treat you. You can only control your own actions.

Use them to do good, to be good, and to bring good to others. That’s the path to true internal happiness.

Turn their hate into hope, their torment into testaments of your strength, and let the lesions morph into lessons.

Learn from their lows and then always go high.

Don’t pay attention to the conversations happening around you. Focus on the conversations in your heart and in your head.

Continue to dream big, to dream bold, and to believe in the impossible—because everything is possible.

And wherever you are, know that there is a community out there that loves you and supports you.

You are not alone.

Just breathe.

Model Elliott Sailors: “Say Yes, and Just Dive In”

Dear Elliott,

How exciting—you just moved to NYC! I know it’s a scary time of uncertainty and everything seems big and new. I know you also think you have it all figured out and everything is under control, but you’ll actually have a much easier time the sooner you realize you don’t know as much as you think you do, and it’s okay to say you don’t know.

There are so many people around you who love you and can provide a tremendous amount of support if you allow yourself to be vulnerable.

You don’t believe this now, but I PROMISE your parents will love you no matter what! You don’t have to worry. Telling them the truth and letting them in allows them to be in your life for real. Even though you don’t agree on everything, that’s okay—they’re amazing!

As for the world…it’s going to get scarier, but you, my dear, are going to grow stronger. You will make a difference and you will do that by being an example of authenticity. Seek out those who have their own fears and insecurities, lift them up, and use your voice to say what needs to be said. You will be given so many opportunities to make a difference—say yes to them all. Don’t worry how to make it happen, just dive in, trust yourself, and remember why you started.

Be gentle with yourself and others. Remember, responsibility equals power. Be 100% Authentic. Be 100% Responsible. You are strong enough.

I love you,

Elliott

To view the complete series now, click here: “Letter To Myself.”