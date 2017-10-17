7 Stylish Ways to Support Disaster Relief Right Now

While the current administration is resting on its racist laurels instead of providing a decent humanitarian response to hurricane-ravaged areas, including the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, there is something we can do to help – and look good doing it. Check out these products to support your fellow Americans – a portion of the proceeds from everything on this list will aid relief in Texas, Florida and beyond – then send a message to ol’ “45” that the world would be better off without him.

1. (code)word ball caps

Local hospitals typically receive the funds raised from (code)word ball caps, emblazoned with a specific area code corresponding to the hospitals that serve those areas, but for a limited time “The Hat That Gives Back” is offering Texas- and Florida-specific designs that individually will supply 21 meals to men, women and children in hurricane-stricken areas. Available in gray and camo, Harvey hats feature “TEX” on the front and “Lonestar” on the back while the Florida version features “FLA” above the bill and “Sunshine” behind. $35, codewordhats.com

2. In A Perfect World Foundation Texas tote

Inspired by the Texas State bird and flower – mockingbird and blue bonnet, respectively – this limited-edition tote created by founder Manuela Testolini, Mama Earth, J’aime and artist Marley Van Peebles will dedicate 100 percent of its proceeds to provide care packages for hurricane victims. This is the first of a limited series of totes that will raise funds for causes worldwide. $25, iapw.org

3. Waxhead Apparel

Stock up on reef-safe sunscreen and eco-friendly sun shirts (they’re made using the fibers derived from recycled plastic water bottles, but still super comfy!) and Florida-based Waxhead Sun Defense will donate 50 percent of October’s online sales to Hurricane Irma victims. $17-$40, gowaxhead.com

4. House of Dad T-shirts

House of Dad will send $5 from every limited edition “Puerto Rico Strong” T-shirt to support hurricane-relief efforts via United for Puerto Rico, plus $2 from any other shirt it offers, including the LGBT-inspired “Proud” line, which will make nice stocking stuffers for your parade-marching family members. $24, houseofdad.com

5. Boatsetter rentals

Spend the day living a lifestyle of the rich and famous by renting small fishing boats to luxury yachts from Boatsetter (think of it like the Airbnb of watercrafts) that include captains so you can booze and cruise worry-free. Fifteen percent of your rental will benefit Hurricane Irma victims. boatsetter.com

6. Kammock hammock

Your backyard will benefit from a bit of backcountry flair when you install Kammock’s limited edition Wallaby-style Texas flag hammock, weighing just 10 ounces and ultra-packable for on-the-go adventure. All proceeds will support Harvey victims through a donation to the American Red Cross Foundation. $79, https://kammok.com

7. Catherine Page hope bracelets

Choose silver or gold tone designs and stones – like moonstone and white, pink quartz, and aquamarine – in these made-to-order bracelets that represent the best parts of our humanity, from compassion and mercy to tranquility and serenity. One-hundred percent of profits will benefit the Red Cross. $22, catherinepage.myshoptify.com

Mikey Rox is an award-winning journalist and LGBT lifestyle expert whose work has been published in more than 100 outlets across the world. He splits his time between homes in New York City and the Jersey Shore with his dog Jaxon. Connect with Mikey on Twitter @mikeyrox.