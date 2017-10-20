Tony’s gay agenda

CONCERTS

Ani DiFranco is kicking ass and taking names in support of her new album: “Binary on Righteous Babe Records.” The iconic singer/songwriter/activist/poet/DIY trendsetter returns to territory that brought her to the world’s attention more than 25 years ago. She has been recognized among the feminist pantheon for her entrepreneurship, social activism, and outspoken political lyrics.

Generational music icons, Morrissey and Katy Perry, also take to Utah stages this month. If you’re over 40 and relate to “the low of high school,” or under 60 and appreciate super divas, then you’ll enjoy their unique concert presence.

4Saturday — Ani DiFranco

Delta Performance Hall, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St, 8pm. Tickets $25-55, artsaltlake.org

18Saturday — Morrissey

Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. Presidents Cir., UofU, 8pm. Tickets $55-85, kingtix.com

25Saturday — Katy Perry: Witness the Tour 2017

Vivint Smart Home Arena, 301 S. West Temple, 7:30pm. Tickets $47.50-147.50, smithstix.com

DANCE

RDT spotlights work by its most prolific alumni choreographer, William “Bill” Evans, a magnetic dance-maker known for his versatility and style. The performance features an eclectic range of music from Vivaldi to the 3hattrio, plus a tribute to the “King of Swing,” Mr. Benny Goodman. East Indian, tap and electronic rhythms will make this entertaining and nostalgic evening of dance unforgettable … and possibly, mind-swirling.

16Thursday — Top Bill

Jeanne Wagner Theatre, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, 7:30pm, through Saturday. Tickets $30, artsaltlake.org

SPECIAL ENGAGEMENTS

“White Rabbit, Red Rabbit” is sealed inside an envelope. The new person reading it each night has never seen it. In fact, they’ve only been told what is absolutely necessary. Slyly humorous and audaciously pointed, this “theater entertainment meets social experiment” is unlike anything, and will make you question everything.

Comedy legend and Karen Walker’s other guilty pleasure, John Cleese, will share stories of his life, as well as, Karen’s strange proclivities, and you may finally find out the air-speed of an unladen swallow — again, more about Karen! Before John silly walks on to the stage, excitement will build as the audience reacquaints with “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” on the big screen.

4Saturday — White Rabbit, Red Rabbit

Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. Presidents Cir., UofU, 7:30pm weekends through Dec. 2. Tickets $20, kingtix.com

19Sunday — John Cleese Live!

Delta Performance Hall, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St, 7pm. Tickets $35-275, artsaltlake.org

THEATRE

Pygmalion is under a spell! Leandra, Skye and Fioon are witches … good witches, but witches nevertheless. They have been hired by to perform in a new play called “MacBeth,” that’s written in tandem with a playwright known to the witches as “The Brad,” aka Shakespeare. Not completely savvy to a theatre setting these weird sisters grapple with how they fit into the fabric of the play, how they contribute to Macbeth’s story, and if they should somehow alter the final act.

Plan-B is under siege! The actors of the Norwegian National Theatre find themselves in an uneasy truce with Nazi cultural authorities during the German occupation of Norway. When they are forced to perform a Nazi propaganda piece, conscience comes face to face with The Final Solution. “The Ice Front” questions what it means to be an artist, to be a patriot, to be human.

Utah Repertory Theater Company, after recently winning a 1st Amendment rights issue, presents “The Bridges of Madison County.” A beautiful Italian woman who married an American soldier to flee war-ravaged Italy looks forward to a rare four days alone on her Iowa farm when her family heads to the 1965 State Fair. When ruggedly handsome photographer, Robert Kincaid, pulls into her driveway seeking directions, what happens in those four days may very well alter the course of Francesca’s life.

3Friday — The Weyward Sisters

Black Box Theatre, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, times vary, through Nov. 18. Tickets $20, artsaltlake.org

9Thursday — The Ice Front

Studio Theatre, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, times vary, through Nov. 19. Tickets $20, artsaltlake.org

25Saturday — The Bridges of Madison County

St. Regents Black Box, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St, times vary, through Dec. 10. Tickets TBA, artsaltlake.org



UPCOMING EVENTS

Dec. 14, Lady Gaga, smithstix.com

Feb. 8, Walk the Moon, smithstix.com

April 11-17, 2018, Hamilton, artsaltlake.org