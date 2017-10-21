Alt. Garden Club planning British Invasion and other events

On Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m., the Alternative Garden Club will be giving a presentation on the Chelsea Flower Show. The club will be discussing the possibility of a trip to England to see the show in 2018.

The garden design event is equivalent to Paris Fashion Week. The show, founded in 1862, attracts more than 150,000 visitors each year, including members of the Royal Family.

The AGC also has two events coming up on Saturday, Nov. 11, in the Parish Hall of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 261 S. 300 East:

9 a.m. – Utah Associated Garden Clubs Fall Meeting. RSVP required as breakfast will be provided.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – “Sowing the Seeds of Leadership.” Robin Pokorski hosts a workshop on leadership skills, growing a volunteer organization, and dealing with difficult people. Cost is $10 for garden club members, and $20 for nonmembers and includes lunch.

The annual AGC Holiday Pot Luck will be held the evening of Saturday, Dec. 2 at a location TBD.