Judge blocks Trump’s trans military ban

A judge blocked President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender people from serving in the military Monday, the latest of several high-profile White House initiatives to be blocked in federal court.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly in Washington, D.C., gave a preliminary ruling that the ban, announced on Twitter in July and formalized in a presidential memorandum in August, is likely unconstitutional and issued an injunction barring its implementation while legal proceedings continue.

The 76-page decision was in response to a lawsuit brought by current and would-be members of the armed services. Kollar-Kotelly, a Bill Clinton appointee, said the policy likely violated the Constitution’s guarantee of due process under the law.

As a result of her injunction, the military policy on transgender service members will “revert to the status quo,” Kollar-Kotelly wrote— meaning reverting to the policy in place prior to Trump’s announcement that allowed trans members currently in the military to serve openly and for openly trans people to be admitted to serve in the future.

“As far as the court is aware at this preliminary stage, all of the reasons proffered by the president for excluding transgender individuals from the military in this case were not merely unsupported, but were actually contradicted by the studies, conclusions and judgment of the military itself,” Kollar-Kotelly wrote.

The White House refused comment, referring questions to the Justice Department, which said in a statement, “We disagree with the court’s ruling and are currently evaluating the next steps. Plaintiffs’ lawsuit challenging military service requirements is premature for many reasons, including that the Defense Department is actively reviewing such service requirements, as the president ordered.”

