EU 2017 Voter Guide: Get out and vote Nov. 7

Equality Utah’s 2017 Voter Guide was developed to help voters better understand where candidates running for office stand on LGBTQ issues here in Utah.
The following questions were used in our 2017 candidate survey:
1. Its currently legal in Utah to deny service to an LGBTQ person in a place that provides service to the general public. Some examples include: restaurants, hotels, health care establishments, retail spaces. How likely are you to champion the passage of legislation that would extend public accommodations protections for sexual orientation and gender identity?
2. Transgender people are often denied benefits by their insurance companies for mental health or transitional related care such as hormones. How likely are you to champion the passage of legislation that will extend health insurance benefits to transgender employees and/or their family members within your municipality?
3. Conversion therapy is the effort to change someone’s sexual orientation from gay to straight. How likely are you to champion the passage of legislation that would prohibit conversion therapy for minors?
4. How likely are you to support LGBTQ specific trainings within your local law enforcement and other government agencies?
5. Over the past twenty years, Utah’s hate crimes law has yet to convict a single offender. How likely are you to support our efforts to strengthen our existing laws by including categories of race, ethnicity, religion, disability, sexual orientation and gender identity?
6. How likely are you to champion policy initiatives that would require government facilities to have single-occupancy gender neutral restrooms?
7. Do you support a transgender Utahn’s right to access restrooms that match their gender identity?
US HOUSE
Marla Mott-Smith
GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality
Phone (801) 231-5793
Congressional Representative for
Utah’s 4th Congressional District
Brendan Phillips
GRADE 86% | Ally
Phone (801) 833-5832
Federal Congress 3rd District
MAYOR
Robert M. Dahle
GRADE 79% | Ally
Phone (801) 580-3056
Mayor of Holladay
Stacy Palen
GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality
Phone (801) 920-6463
Mayor of Marriott-Slaterville
Robert Hale
GRADE 64% | Needs Improvement
Phone (385) 881-7302
Mayor of Midvale City
Sophia Hawes-Tingey
GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality
Phone (801) 440-0584
Mayor of Midvale City
Andy Beerman
GRADE 89% | Ally
Phone (435) 731-8366
Mayor of Park City
Mark Kindred
GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality
Phone (801) 214-8415
Mayor of South Salt Lake
Cherie Wood
GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality
Phone (801) 971-6749
Mayor of South Salt Lake
CITY COUNCIL
Robert Stotts
GRADE 68% | Needs Improvement
Phone (818) 389-1456
Clearfield City Council District 2
Robert Eberhard
GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality
Phone (860) 904-3925
Clinton City Council
William E. Rappleye
GRADE 68% | Needs Improvement
Phone (801) 550-9578
Draper City Council
Tali Bruce
GRADE 93% | Champion for Equality
Phone (801) 557-1020
Cottonwood Heights City Council District 3
Michael L. Hanson
GRADE 86% | Ally
Phone (801) 550-7509
Cottonwood Heights City Council District 3
Brigham Mellor
GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality
Phone (801) 792-3704
Farmington City Council
Elisabeth Luntz
GRADE 93% | Champion for Equality
Phone (801) 885-4334
Highland City Council
Paul Fotheringham
GRADE 89% | Ally
Phone (801) 424-3058
Holladay City Council District 3
Miriah R. Elliott
GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality
Phone (801) 891-4147
Ivins City Council
Trish Hull
GRADE 96% | Champion for Equality
Phone (801) 580-9971
Magna Metro Township
Councilperson District 4
Dustin Gettel
GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality
Phone (484) 838-0698
Midvale City Council District 5
Marcia White
GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality
Phone (801) 829-1350
Ogden City Council At Large A
Bart Blair
GRADE 82% | Ally
Phone (801) 334-8140
Ogden City Council At Large B
Mary Khalaf
GRADE 71% | Needs Improvement
Phone (801) 564-2526
Ogden City Council At Large B
Angela Choberka
GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality
Phone (801) 388-0031
Ogden City Council Ward 1
Taylor Knuth
GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality
Phone (801) 928-8804
Ogden City Council Ward 3
Paul Rivers
GRADE 75% | Ally
Phone (801) 675-6161
Ogden City Council
Nicole Butler
GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality
Phone (435) 757-7118
Perry City Council
Leo Lines
GRADE 32% | Needs Improvement
Phone (801) 636-0268
Provo City Council District 2
Tinesha Zandamela
GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality
Phone (801) 814-8030
Provo City Council District 5
Phil Carroll
GRADE 93% | Champion for Equality
Phone (801) 573-7009
Salt Lake City Council District 3
Chris Wharton
GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality
Phone (801) 910-6795
Salt Lake City Council District 3
Erin Mendenhall
GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality
Phone (801) 503-9181
Salt Lake City Council District 5
Amy Fowler
GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality
Phone (801) 824-9698
Salt Lake City Council District 7
Abe Smith
GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality
Phone (801) 403-4623
Salt Lake City Council District 7
Julie Holbrook
GRADE 43% | Needs Improvement
Phone (801) 396-0006
South Jordan City Council District 3
Jason McGuire
GRADE 57% | Needs Improvement
Phone (385) 237-4830
South Jordan City Council District 5
Ray deWolfe
GRADE 93% | Champion for Equality
Phone (801) 347-6939
South Salt Lake City Council At Large
Aaron Frost
GRADE 96% | Champion for Equality
Phone (614) 586-3611
South Salt Lake City Council At Large
Eric Balken
GRADE 93% | Champion for Equality
Phone (801) 363-4450
South Salt Lake City Council District 2
Corey Thomas
GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality
Phone (801) 755-8015
South Salt Lake City Council District 2
Sharla Beverly
GRADE 75% | Ally
Phone (801) 803-4127
South Salt Lake City Council District 3
Adam Thompson
GRADE 96% | Champion for Equality
Phone (801) 680-0099
South Salt Lake City Council District 3
Nina Morse
GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality
Phone (385) 238-6540
West Haven City Council District
Jeremy Anderson
GRADE 86% | Ally
Phone (801) 935-0703
West Valley City Council District 2
MUNICIPAL
Daniel Scott
GRADE 82% | Ally
Phone (801) 792-2698
Cottonwood Improvement District Trustee
Gary Bowen
GRADE 82% | Ally
Phone (801) 582-6909
Emigration Canyon
Metro-Township Board at Large
Cheryle Hatch
GRADE 64% | Needs Improvement
Phone (801) 966-5837
Board Member at Kearns Improvement
William Shiflett
GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality
Phone (801) 597-6971
Midvalley Improvement
District Board of Trustees
Laurie Stringham
GRADE 64% | Needs Improvement
Phone (801) 964-0769
Board of Trustees Oquirrh
Recreation And Parks District
Ken Prince
GRADE 93% | Champion for Equality
Phone (801) 706-3595
Board Member White City
Water Improvement District
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.