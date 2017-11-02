EU 2017 Voter Guide: Get out and vote Nov. 7

Equality Utah’s 2017 Voter Guide was developed to help voters better understand where candidates running for office stand on LGBTQ issues here in Utah.

The following questions were used in our 2017 candidate survey:

1. Its currently legal in Utah to deny service to an LGBTQ person in a place that provides service to the general public. Some examples include: restaurants, hotels, health care establishments, retail spaces. How likely are you to champion the passage of legislation that would extend public accommodations protections for sexual orientation and gender identity?

2. Transgender people are often denied benefits by their insurance companies for mental health or transitional related care such as hormones. How likely are you to champion the passage of legislation that will extend health insurance benefits to transgender employees and/or their family members within your municipality?

3. Conversion therapy is the effort to change someone’s sexual orientation from gay to straight. How likely are you to champion the passage of legislation that would prohibit conversion therapy for minors?

4. How likely are you to support LGBTQ specific trainings within your local law enforcement and other government agencies?

5. Over the past twenty years, Utah’s hate crimes law has yet to convict a single offender. How likely are you to support our efforts to strengthen our existing laws by including categories of race, ethnicity, religion, disability, sexual orientation and gender identity?

6. How likely are you to champion policy initiatives that would require government facilities to have single-occupancy gender neutral restrooms?

7. Do you support a transgender Utahn’s right to access restrooms that match their gender identity?

US HOUSE

Marla Mott-Smith

GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality

Phone (801) 231-5793

Congressional Representative for

Utah’s 4th Congressional District

Brendan Phillips

GRADE 86% | Ally

Phone (801) 833-5832

Federal Congress 3rd District

MAYOR

Robert M. Dahle

GRADE 79% | Ally

Phone (801) 580-3056

Mayor of Holladay

Stacy Palen

GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality

Phone (801) 920-6463

Mayor of Marriott-Slaterville

Robert Hale

GRADE 64% | Needs Improvement

Phone (385) 881-7302

Mayor of Midvale City

Sophia Hawes-Tingey

GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality

Phone (801) 440-0584

Mayor of Midvale City

Andy Beerman

GRADE 89% | Ally

Phone (435) 731-8366

Mayor of Park City

Mark Kindred

GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality

Phone (801) 214-8415

Mayor of South Salt Lake

Cherie Wood

GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality

Phone (801) 971-6749

Mayor of South Salt Lake

CITY COUNCIL

Robert Stotts

GRADE 68% | Needs Improvement

Phone (818) 389-1456

Clearfield City Council District 2

Robert Eberhard

GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality

Phone (860) 904-3925

Clinton City Council

William E. Rappleye

GRADE 68% | Needs Improvement

Phone (801) 550-9578

Draper City Council

Tali Bruce

GRADE 93% | Champion for Equality

Phone (801) 557-1020

Cottonwood Heights City Council District 3

Michael L. Hanson

GRADE 86% | Ally

Phone (801) 550-7509

Cottonwood Heights City Council District 3

Brigham Mellor

GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality

Phone (801) 792-3704

Farmington City Council

Elisabeth Luntz

GRADE 93% | Champion for Equality

Phone (801) 885-4334

Highland City Council

Paul Fotheringham

GRADE 89% | Ally

Phone (801) 424-3058

Holladay City Council District 3

Miriah R. Elliott

GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality

Phone (801) 891-4147

Ivins City Council

Trish Hull

GRADE 96% | Champion for Equality

Phone (801) 580-9971

Magna Metro Township

Councilperson District 4

Dustin Gettel

GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality

Phone (484) 838-0698

Midvale City Council District 5

Marcia White

GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality

Phone (801) 829-1350

Ogden City Council At Large A

Bart Blair

GRADE 82% | Ally

Phone (801) 334-8140

Ogden City Council At Large B

Mary Khalaf

GRADE 71% | Needs Improvement

Phone (801) 564-2526

Ogden City Council At Large B

Angela Choberka

GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality

Phone (801) 388-0031

Ogden City Council Ward 1

Taylor Knuth

GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality

Phone (801) 928-8804

Ogden City Council Ward 3

Paul Rivers

GRADE 75% | Ally

Phone (801) 675-6161

Ogden City Council

Nicole Butler

GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality

Phone (435) 757-7118

Perry City Council

Leo Lines

GRADE 32% | Needs Improvement

Phone (801) 636-0268

Provo City Council District 2

Tinesha Zandamela

GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality

Phone (801) 814-8030

Provo City Council District 5

Phil Carroll

GRADE 93% | Champion for Equality

Phone (801) 573-7009

Salt Lake City Council District 3

Chris Wharton

GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality

Phone (801) 910-6795

Salt Lake City Council District 3

Erin Mendenhall

GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality

Phone (801) 503-9181

Salt Lake City Council District 5

Amy Fowler

GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality

Phone (801) 824-9698

Salt Lake City Council District 7

Abe Smith

GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality

Phone (801) 403-4623

Salt Lake City Council District 7

Julie Holbrook

GRADE 43% | Needs Improvement

Phone (801) 396-0006

South Jordan City Council District 3

Jason McGuire

GRADE 57% | Needs Improvement

Phone (385) 237-4830

South Jordan City Council District 5

Ray deWolfe

GRADE 93% | Champion for Equality

Phone (801) 347-6939

South Salt Lake City Council At Large

Aaron Frost

GRADE 96% | Champion for Equality

Phone (614) 586-3611

South Salt Lake City Council At Large

Eric Balken

GRADE 93% | Champion for Equality

Phone (801) 363-4450

South Salt Lake City Council District 2

Corey Thomas

GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality

Phone (801) 755-8015

South Salt Lake City Council District 2

Sharla Beverly

GRADE 75% | Ally

Phone (801) 803-4127

South Salt Lake City Council District 3

Adam Thompson

GRADE 96% | Champion for Equality

Phone (801) 680-0099

South Salt Lake City Council District 3

Nina Morse

GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality

Phone (385) 238-6540

West Haven City Council District

Jeremy Anderson

GRADE 86% | Ally

Phone (801) 935-0703

West Valley City Council District 2

MUNICIPAL

Daniel Scott

GRADE 82% | Ally

Phone (801) 792-2698

Cottonwood Improvement District Trustee

Gary Bowen

GRADE 82% | Ally

Phone (801) 582-6909

Emigration Canyon

Metro-Township Board at Large

Cheryle Hatch

GRADE 64% | Needs Improvement

Phone (801) 966-5837

Board Member at Kearns Improvement

William Shiflett

GRADE 100% | Champion for Equality

Phone (801) 597-6971

Midvalley Improvement

District Board of Trustees

Laurie Stringham

GRADE 64% | Needs Improvement

Phone (801) 964-0769

Board of Trustees Oquirrh

Recreation And Parks District

Ken Prince

GRADE 93% | Champion for Equality

Phone (801) 706-3595

Board Member White City

Water Improvement District