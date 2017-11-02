Tony’s (short) gay agenda for this weekend

3Friday — UGLCC First Friday Social

Zest Kitchen & Bar, 275 S. 200 West, 6pm.

Join the Utah Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce for their First Friday Social at Zest Kitchen & Bar. Zest is making it’s mark in Salt Lake, not only as a healthy organic vegetarian restaurant, but an innovative cocktail bar utilizing fresh ingredients from the kitchen, making stand out drinks like the beet sangria, fresh berry lavender lemonade cocktails and the spring fling with organic green juice mixed with gin and green chartreuse. We invite you to discover why Zest Kitchen & Bar is becoming one of the best restaurants in Salt Lake City.

4Saturday — D. Michael Quinn Discussion and Booksigning

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, 7pm

The apostles had a long history of community involvement in financial enterprises to the benefit of the general membership and their own economic advantage. Quinn’s new book, “The Mormon Hierarchy: Wealth and Corporate Power” is the result of the author’s years of research into LDS financial dominance from 1830 to 2010. Quinn might be characterized as the elder statesman of Mormon history. He is the author of several seminal books and articles that have received awards from the American Historical Association, John Whitmer Historical Association and Mormon History Association.

5Sunday — Remember the 5th – The People’s Rally

Wallace F. Bennett Federal Building, 125 S. State St., 5-7:30pm

“Remember, remember! The fifth of November, The Gunpowder treason, and plot; I know of no reason Why the Gunpowder treason Should ever be forgot!” Join your local community members again Nov. 5. We will have speakers on various topics covering everything from local government/institutional corruption to daily actions we can take to end elitism and everything in between. Stand with us and show our local governments we are watching. We are rising. And we are coming for their jobs.