News Briefs: Senseless 8

8. Lone gunman kills 26 at church services in small town Texas

The deadliest mass shooting in Texas took place Sunday in Sutherland Springs, about 35 miles southeast of San Antonio. Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, opened fire on a First Baptist Church congregation, killing at least 26 and wounding 20 others. As Kelley fled the scene in his car, an area resident took chase until the shooter crashed. Kelley then shot himself. The youngest victim was 5-years old.

7. Actor Kevin Spacey uses coming out as an apparent defense to decades of sexual abuse on male colleagues

Last week, “Rent” actor Anthony Rapp detailed his alleged story of how Spacey made “unwanted sexual advances” on him when he was only 14 years old whereas the “American Beauty” actor was 26, Instinct magazine reported. The accusation was followed by an apology from Spacey and was seemingly and surprisingly appropriated to his being gay, as he publicly came out.

6. NY transgender teen assaulted multiple times

On Nov. 2, Cody A. Thomas, 18, and Shane M. Thomas, 27, were shouting slurs at the 19-year-old while the teen was riding a bike — a recurring incident according Oswego County troopers. Syracuse.com reports the Thomas brothers, on this particular day, assaulted the teen, who is believed to be transgender. This occasion, they pulled the car over and Shane got out and beat the victim. About an hour later, they came across the victim again; this time Cody exited the vehicle and assaulted the teen, state police said.

5. President Trump’s mental state on mental health issues

In response to the Texas church shooting Trump called the tragedy, once again, a mental health issue — not a gun control issue.

4. Homophobic father kills son

Wendell Melton, 53, of Las Vegas, shot and killed his 14-year-old son Giovanni on Thursday. According to LGBTQ Nation, a neighbor and self-described foster mother to Giovanni said, “Giovanni was abused physically and mentally and spiritually for many, many years. [Wendell] hated the fact that his son was gay. I’m sure that inside of his mind, he would rather have a dead son than a gay son.”

3. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott supports anti-women’s rights bill

On Friday, with the approval from Governor Abbott, a bill passed in the Texas House of Representatives that will basically force women to buy “rape insurance” if they seek to have an abortion.

2. Has LGBT equality become an ‘unjustified authority’

Early last week, a Brigham City home displaying a rainbow flag was vandalized. Other then the flag being slashed, only a circled-A anarchist symbol was spray painted on the exterior of the house and the property. However, Lt. Chris Howard with Brigham City Police told ABC4 News, “The anarchy symbol isn’t really a hate symbol of any kind, so we don’t know that that’s really a connection.”

The circled-A symbolizes what anarchists truly believe: an organized society free of unjustified authority.

1. Riot ensues following display of support for LGBT Georgians

A riot broke out Sunday during a soccer game in the Eastern Europe country of Georgia over a footballer displaying a rainbow flag armband. Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Georgian Football Federation in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, shouting homophobic slurs, lighting flares and smoke bombs, and reportedly burning a rainbow flag.