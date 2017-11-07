Election results as of 9:45pm

The following election results are preliminary for races followed by QSaltLake. LGBT, LGBT-friendly or Equality Utah-endorsed candidates in bold.
3rd Congressional Seat
JOHN CURTIS (R) 57.97% (declared winner by The Salt Lake Tribune, Associated Press, CNN and NBC)
KATHIE ALLEN (D) 26.78% (conceded)
JIM BENNETT (UU) 8.86% (conceded)
SEAN WHALEN (U) 2.71%
JOE BUCHMAN (L) 02.19%
JASON CHRISTENSEN (I) 1.49%
Midvale Mayor – 32.1% of vote
ROBERT M. HALE 59.94%
SOPHIA HAWES-TINGEY 40.06%
Midvale City Council District 5 – 23% of vote
DUSTIN GETTEL 332 58.04%
STEPHEN BROWN 240 41.96%
Salt Lake City Council District 3 – 40.4% of vote
Salt Lake Mayor Jackie Biskupski congratulated “projected” victors Chris Wharton and Amy Fowler in a Facebook post.
CHRIS WHARTON 55.46%
PHIL CARROLL 44.54%
South Salt Lake Mayor – 32% of vote
CHERIE WOOD 1166 52.08%
MARK C. KINDRED 1063 47.48%
Write-in Votes 10 0.45%
Ogden City Council Municipal Ward 3 – 31% of vote
Stephens, Doug 58.63%
Knuth, Taylor 41.37%
Ogden City Council – At Large A – 30.7 % of vote
White, Marcia 65.19%
Wheelwright, Lew A 34.81%
West Haven City Council – 33.3% of vote
Hunter, Randy 30.06%
Smith, Shawn L. 21.42%
Vanderwood, Rob 29.40%
Morse, Nina 19.12%
Perry City Council – 39% of vote
Nicole Butler 20.74%
Esther Montgomery 26.56%
Boyd Montgomery 10.78%
Andrew Watkins 41.93%
Ivins City Council
The city of Ivins declared Miriah R. Elliott won election on Sept 26, 2017
Clinton City Council – 23.93% of vote
K. PETERSON 45.32%
M. PETERSEN 28.48%
R. EBERHARD 26.20%
Provo City Council District 5
David Harding 60%
Tinesha Zandamela 40%
Park City Mayor
According to the Park Record, Andy Beerman defeated former mayor Dana Williams
