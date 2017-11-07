Election results as of 9:45pm

The following election results are preliminary for races followed by QSaltLake. LGBT, LGBT-friendly or Equality Utah-endorsed candidates in bold.

3rd Congressional Seat

JOHN CURTIS (R) 57.97% (declared winner by The Salt Lake Tribune, Associated Press, CNN and NBC)

KATHIE ALLEN (D) 26.78% (conceded)

JIM BENNETT (UU) 8.86% (conceded)

SEAN WHALEN (U) 2.71%

JOE BUCHMAN (L) 02.19%

JASON CHRISTENSEN (I) 1.49%

Midvale Mayor – 32.1% of vote

ROBERT M. HALE 59.94%

SOPHIA HAWES-TINGEY 40.06%

Midvale City Council District 5 – 23% of vote

DUSTIN GETTEL 332 58.04%

STEPHEN BROWN 240 41.96%

Salt Lake City Council District 3 – 40.4% of vote

Salt Lake Mayor Jackie Biskupski congratulated “projected” victors Chris Wharton and Amy Fowler in a Facebook post.

CHRIS WHARTON 55.46%

PHIL CARROLL 44.54%

South Salt Lake Mayor – 32% of vote

CHERIE WOOD 1166 52.08%

MARK C. KINDRED 1063 47.48%

Write-in Votes 10 0.45%

Ogden City Council Municipal Ward 3 – 31% of vote

Stephens, Doug 58.63%

Knuth, Taylor 41.37%

Ogden City Council – At Large A – 30.7 % of vote

White, Marcia 65.19%

Wheelwright, Lew A 34.81%

West Haven City Council – 33.3% of vote

Hunter, Randy 30.06%

Smith, Shawn L. 21.42%

Vanderwood, Rob 29.40%

Morse, Nina 19.12%

Perry City Council – 39% of vote

Nicole Butler 20.74%

Esther Montgomery 26.56%

Boyd Montgomery 10.78%

Andrew Watkins 41.93%

Ivins City Council

The city of Ivins declared Miriah R. Elliott won election on Sept 26, 2017

Clinton City Council – 23.93% of vote

K. PETERSON 45.32%

M. PETERSEN 28.48%

R. EBERHARD 26.20%

Provo City Council District 5

David Harding 60%

Tinesha Zandamela 40%

Park City Mayor

According to the Park Record, Andy Beerman defeated former mayor Dana Williams