Election results as of 9:45pm

2 hours ago
by Staff
The following election results are preliminary for races followed by QSaltLake. LGBT, LGBT-friendly or Equality Utah-endorsed candidates in bold.

3rd Congressional Seat

JOHN CURTIS (R) 57.97% (declared winner by The Salt Lake Tribune, Associated Press, CNN and NBC)
KATHIE ALLEN (D) 26.78% (conceded)
JIM BENNETT (UU) 8.86% (conceded)
SEAN WHALEN (U) 2.71%
JOE BUCHMAN (L) 02.19%
JASON CHRISTENSEN (I) 1.49%

Midvale Mayor – 32.1% of vote

ROBERT M. HALE 59.94%
SOPHIA HAWES-TINGEY 40.06%

Midvale City Council District 5 – 23% of vote

DUSTIN GETTEL 332 58.04%
STEPHEN BROWN 240 41.96%

Salt Lake City Council District 3 – 40.4% of vote

Salt Lake Mayor Jackie Biskupski congratulated “projected” victors Chris Wharton and Amy Fowler in a Facebook post.

CHRIS WHARTON 55.46%
PHIL CARROLL 44.54%

South Salt Lake Mayor – 32% of vote

CHERIE WOOD 1166 52.08%
MARK C. KINDRED 1063 47.48%
Write-in Votes 10 0.45%

Ogden City Council Municipal Ward 3 – 31% of vote

Stephens, Doug 58.63%
Knuth, Taylor 41.37%

Ogden City Council – At Large A – 30.7 % of vote

White, Marcia 65.19%
Wheelwright, Lew A 34.81%

West Haven City Council – 33.3% of vote

Hunter, Randy  30.06%
Smith, Shawn L.  21.42%
Vanderwood, Rob  29.40%
Morse, Nina  19.12%

Perry City Council – 39% of vote

Nicole Butler 20.74%
Esther Montgomery 26.56%
Boyd Montgomery 10.78%
Andrew Watkins 41.93%

Ivins City Council

The city of Ivins declared Miriah R. Elliott won election on Sept 26, 2017

Clinton City Council – 23.93% of vote

K. PETERSON 45.32%
M. PETERSEN 28.48%
R. EBERHARD 26.20%

Provo City Council District 5

David Harding 60%
Tinesha Zandamela 40%

Park City Mayor

According to the Park Record, Andy Beerman defeated former mayor Dana Williams

