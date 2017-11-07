Mayor Biskupski congratulates Wharton, Fowler as “projected” victors

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski posted a congratulatory post to Facebook to projected incoming city council members Chris Wharton and Amy Fowler.

Wharton has 55.46 percent of the vote to his opponent Phil Carroll’s 44.54 percent with just over 40 percent of the vote counted.

“We are excited about the preliminary results! It’s a long road till the official canvass. But I️ am so excited and thrilled about all the support we have received on this campaign. Stay tuned!” Wharton posted to his campaign’s Facebook page.

Fowler has 63 percent of the vote to Abe Smith’s 36.97 percent.

“I want to congratulate new Salt Lake City Council members, Chris Wharton and Amy Fowler on their projected victories tonight, as well as James Rogers and Erin Mendenhall. As municipal leaders we tackle issues which most closely impact the lives of residents. I look forward to working with this new Council on the issues #SLC cares about most: equity, affordable housing, homelessness, economic development, sustainability, and infrastructure improvements,” Biskupski posted.

Wharton, Mendenhall and Fowler were all endorsed by LGBT rights organization Equality Utah.