Trans America towering Trump truancy

In a historic election Nov. 7, four transgender elects will be seated, governing our nation’s united states.

Tyler Titus, a 33-year-old father of two boys became the first openly transgender person elected to office in Pennsylvania. Titus successfully campaigned for one of four open seats on the Erie School Board. Titus is a licensed professional counselor who works in public and private schools throughout the city.

Victory Fund President and CEO Aisha C. Moodie-Mills released the following statement about his win:

“Tyler Titus shattered a lavender ceiling in Pennsylvania today — and his victory will resonate well-beyond state boundaries. Trans people remain severely underrepresented in our politics and government, and now more than ever we need trans voices like Tyler’s in the halls of power. This is a historic night for trans candidates across the country — and Tyler is part of a vanguard of leaders who are determined to be part of the conversation on issues that affect their lives.”

In Virginia, Danica Roem became the first openly transgender person to be elected to the state legislature. Roem, a 33-year-old Democrat and former journalist, defeated 73-year-old Bob Marshall, a 26-year incumbent, social conservative and author of a proposed “bathroom bill” prohibiting trans people from using the bathroom of their choice.

“To every person who has ever been singled out, who has ever been stigmatized, who has ever been the misfit, who’s ever been the kid in the corner, who’s ever needed someone to stand up for them when they didn’t have a voice of their own because there is no one else with them, this one is for you,” she told her supporters Tuesday night.

Andrea Jenkins became the first black transgender person to be elected to any office in the United States. Jenkins, who secured 73 percent of the vote, pulped her three opponents to be elected to the Minneapolis City Council, Ward 8.

“My election is what resistance looks like,” Jenkins said in a statement Tuesday night. “It’s also about hope. As a city council member, I will be committed to advocating for equity for the most marginalized in our community.”

In California, Lisa Middleton, on Tuesday, became the first transgender person elected to a seat on the Palm Springs City Council.

Equality California Executive Director Rick Zbur issued the following statement in response to Middleton’s victory:

“In light of the repeated attacks on transgender people from the federal government, tonight’s wins by Lisa Middleton in Palm Springs and other transgender candidates in Minneapolis and Virginia are a beacon of hope that voters have embraced values of equality and inclusion. By becoming the first out transgender person to be elected to a non-judicial office in California, Lisa is paving the way for others to follow in her footsteps in California and across the nation. Her first place finish out of a field of six candidates demonstrates that a glass ceiling for transgender people who want to serve in elected office was not only broken, but was shattered in Palm Springs.”

While local candidate Sophia Hawes-Tingey fell slightly short for the mayor of Midvale, on Facebook, she posted the following statement:

“Please know that your voices have been heard and that I will do whatever I can to amplify your voice. 40% is not insignificant and your new mayor should take note of that. I am open to any opportunities that allow me to continue serving the people of Midvale, and I will serve them faithfully.”