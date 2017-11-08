Video: Pop artist Yann releases charitable single for Brazil’s LGBTI community

Freedom to love is the theme of “Igual.” Brazilian pop singer and activist Yann united some of the biggest artists in the world to raise awareness for the epidemic anti-LBGTI+ violence in Brazil. The song was composed by the singer himself and its accompanying video features over 25 artists, including Britney Spears, Céline Dion, Demi Lovato, Lorde, The Chainsmokers, Boy George, Diplo, Chelsea Handler, Melanie C and Jason Mraz showing support to the cause.

All the proceeds from the single’s sales and streaming will go toward assisting Brazil’s LGBTI+ community, by being donated to the NGO Grupo Arco-Íris.