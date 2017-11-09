HRC’s 2018 Corporate Equality Index scores 4 Utah-based companies’ LGBTQ-inclusive workplace policies

Today, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the educational arm of the nation’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization, announced a record number of the nation’s major companies and law firms are advancing vital policies and practices to protect LGBTQ workers around the world, according to the 2018 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), an annual report assessing LGBTQ inclusion in major companies and law firms across the nation, including four in Utah.

This year, a recordbreaking 609 businesses earned the CEI’s top score of 100, up from 517 last year — an increase of 18 percent. This record sets a new high watermark for corporate leadership over the 15-year history of the CEI.

In total, 947 companies and law firms were officially rated in the new CEI, up from 887 in last year’s. The report also unofficially rated 137 Fortune 500 companies, which have yet to respond to an invitation to participate in the CEI survey assessing their LGBTQ policies and practices. The average score for companies and law firms based in Utah is 75 percent.

“At a time when the rights of LGBTQ people are under attack by the Trump-Pence Administration and state legislatures across the country, hundreds of top American companies are driving progress toward equality in the workplace,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “The top-scoring companies on this year’s CEI are not only establishing policies that affirm and include employees here in the United States, they are applying these policies to their operations around the globe and impacting millions of people beyond our shores.”

Employer Name: CHG Healthcare Inc.

City: Midvale

Score: 85

Areas of Inmprovement Needed: Firm-wide organizational competency programs and positively engages the external LGBTQ community

Employer Name: Gastronomy Inc.

City: Salt Lake City

Score: 50

Areas of Improvement Needed: Prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity or expression for all operations, parity across spousal and partner “soft” benefits, transgender-inclusive health insurance coverage, firm-wide organizational competency programs, employer-supported employee resource group or firm-wide diversity council, and positively engages the external LGBTQ community

Employer Name: Overstock.com Inc.

City: Midvale

Score: 75

Areas of Improvement Needed: Transgender-inclusive health insurance coverage, firm-wide organizational competency programs, employer-supported employee resource group or firm-wide diversity council, and positively engages the external LGBTQ community

Employer Name: SkyWest Airlines Inc.

City: St. George

Score: 90

Areas of Improvement Needed: Transgender-inclusive health insurance coverage