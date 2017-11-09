Weekend events: A pink tie affair, Broadway brunch, onesie party and more

10Friday — Puerto Rico – We Care Fundraiser

All proceeds will directly benefit the people of Puerto Rico. Mingle, dance, eat, drink and support the island. The night includes a DJ, professional salsa dancers, opportunities to win amazing prizes, appetizers and Puerto Rican-themed drinks at a cash bar. The event is 21+ and dress to impress. If you can’t make the event, but would like to donate funds directly toward rebuilding Puerto Rico, you can do so here:

https://www.youcaring.com/puertorico-969278?fb_action_ids=10155235064299102&fb_action_types=youcaringcom%3Adonate

Pierpont Place, 163 W. Pierpont Ave., 8pm. Tickets $35 at http://www.bit.ly/2y5bwm7

— The Ten Deaths of Hamlet

A one-man show featuring Barrett Ogden and directed by Alex Ungerman. Sixteen characters, ten deaths, one actor: Shakespeare’s greatest tragedy like you’ve never seen it before. Presented by Sackerson.

The Art Factory, 211 W. 2100 South, 8pm through Sunday. Tickets $12-15 online at nowplayingutah.com or $18 at the door

— Secondhand Serenade

The California-based pop rock artist returns to Utah in celebration of his 10th anniversary in the music industry and the recent album, “Awake: Remixed & Remastered, 10 Years & 10,000 Tears Later.” The album includes all old songs and two new songs: “Don’t Look Down” and “Lost.”

The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, 6pm. Tickets $25, jrcslc.com

11Saturday — Justin Hollister Presents: The Onesie Party

This dance party by resident DJ Justin Hollister will be hosted By Kay Bye, and there will be drag performances by Kay Bye, Onyx and London Skies. This onesie in a lifetime event takes place at the 2017 Best Nightclub Fabby winner, Club Jam.

Club Jam, 751 N. 300 West, 8pm doors open and no cover before 11pm

— Genderevolution

The ninth annual conference proudly presents keynote speakers, Laila and Logan Ireland, a military transgender couple. The conference fosters community building among trans people and allies alike, to help create a strong and safe space to push gender boundaries in the SLC area; educates employees, cisgender/nontrans and trans folk, health and mental care providers, and allies about the myths and realities of gender; celebrates trans identities in an inclusive, healthy and positive way.

Salt Lake Community College, South City Campus, 1575 S. State Street, 8:30am-5:30pm. Registration $25 (however, no one is turned away, utahpridecenter.org

— Susan G. Komen Utah’s Pink Tie Ball

The 5th annual fundraiser dinner event, “Puttin’ on the Glitz” will be a fun, exciting, and emotional event, which features a silent and live auction, dinner, program and dancing. In-kind gifts are needed for live and silent auction items. Attire: 20’s era, cocktail attire,or pink tie encouraged.

Grand America Hotel, 555 S. Main St., 6pm. Tickets $150, komenutah.org

12Sunday — Feed Salt Lake

The concert event is a fundraiser for the Utah Food Bank holiday meal needs for the displaced homeless people of SLC. Come together, give back, jam to some amazing local music, and help those who have a less during this Thanksgiving season. Music lineup: Cera, Doctor Barber, deelanZ, First Daze and more.

Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, 12-8pm. Please bring non-perishable food items and/or monetary donations

— Sunday Night Poker

Funk ‘N Dive Bar, Ogden’s 2017 Fabby award winner hosts a fabulous night of gambling. The bar is location in the basement of the historic old courthouse, and offers a superb menu of pub fare and cocktails. Join ’em for a chance to win $50 cash!

2550 Washinton Blvd., Ogden, 6:30pm. Free

— Broadway DIVAS Brunch Show

2017 multi-Fabby winner the Viva La Diva Show hosts Sunday brunch with an amazing Broadway tribute to “Annie,” “The Book of Mormon,” “Headwig,” “Chicago” and “Hello Dolly!” The event is 21+, and food and cocktails sold separately.

Club X, 445 S. 400 West, 12:30pm doors open and 2pm showtime. Tickets $25, parrottix.com. 20% OFF online code: DIVA 💋