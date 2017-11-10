A Rio Grande market offers local and specialty foods

SALT LAKE CITY – The Rio Grande Winter Market, a project of Urban Food Connections of Utah, will return to Downtown SLC on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Rio Grande Depot, 300 S. Rio Grande St. With more than 65 local vendors, listed at slcfarmersmarket.org the market is held every Saturday, through April 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

An abundant harvest of produce will be available at the Market, thanks to farmers with cold storage capabilities and ambitions greenhouse and hoop house growers. Shoppers can expect many items suitable for upcoming holiday meals such as squash, onions, potatoes, carrots, beets, apples, garlic and several varieties of fresh greens.

There’s a wide array of local and specialty products, including grass-fed meats, specialty cheeses, honey, jam, salsa, spreads and more. This diverse range of products includes artisan baked goods and six local natural meat purveyors featuring beef, lamb, poultry, pork and eggs. Many of the products available are unique to the Market.

“We’ve been working toward a year-round market for five years now, so this is just tremendously exciting for us to host a market every Saturday in the winter months,” says Alison Einerson, executive director of Urban Food Connections of Utah. “We are now able to connect consumers with farmers and food producers every week, nearly all year long. It’s an enormous economic opportunity for our vendors, and for our local economy.”

Now in it’s fifth season, the Rio Grande Winter Market is an important step in continuing the success of the Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park on a year-round basis. Providing a crucial opportunity for growers and producers, the Rio Grande Winter Market also acts as a precursor to a future year-round Public Market, a key project of the Downtown Rising Action Plan.

Hosting a Winter Market at the Rio Grande Depot also offers an opportunity to provide additional exposure for the programs and resources found at the Rio Grande Depot, which are overseen by the Utah Department of Heritage and Arts. These include the Rio Gallery and The Utah Division of State History.