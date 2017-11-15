Out daughter of a Focus on the Family exec comes to SL in support of a new memoir

“No amount of theological posturing has the power of a story well told, and Amber Cantorna’s ‘Refocusing My Family’ is a beautiful narrative of the journey from torment and shame to authenticity and hope. Wherever you find yourself in the LGBTQ debate, this book will get you thinking about what really matters.” — Rev. Dr. Paula Stone Williams, National Transgender Advocate and Former Editor-at-Large – Christian Standard Magazine

Amber Cantorna is home-schooled daughter of a Focus on the Family executive (one of the most anti-gay Christian organizations still in existence today). After coming out in 2012, she lost everything and faced a degree of loss and devastation that nearly took her life. Now, Amber unveils her coming out story with the release of her new memoir, “Refocusing My Family: Coming Out, Being Cast Out, and Discovering the True Love of God.”

In “Refocusing My Family,” Cantorna unveils what it was like to be raised in the epicenter of Christian family values and how coming out tore that paradigm apart and shunned her from her family. With grace and transparency, the book sheds light on the harm that religious and family rejection reeks on the human soul, and offers to LGBTQ people and their religious families, a better way to love.

In support of her memoir, Cantorna​ ​has​ ​embarked​ ​on​ ​a​ ​nationwide​ ​speaking​ ​and​ ​book​ ​tour​ ​of​ ​over​ ​25​ ​cities​ ​to spread a message of truth, hope, and survival in the midst of a “new” historical divide between progressive and conservative perspectives.​ ​She makes a stop in​ ​Salt​ ​Lake City​ ​on​ ​Thursday,​ ​Nov.​ ​16​ ​at​ ​King’s​ ​English​ ​Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East,​ ​to​ ​speak​ ​at​ ​7 p.m.​ ​

“I feel compelled to speak up and expose the truth of my own Focus on the Family upbringing in order to increase awareness and invoke the pressing need to transform our culture and repair the damage being done to LGBTQ people in the name of God. I believe that embedded in my identity is a responsibility to be a voice for change, and the time for change is now,” said Cantorna.

Cantorna is the founder and president of Beyond, a nonprofit organization providing support to LGBTQ people as they navigate their coming out process. She is a sought-after speaker and musician, and blogs at AmberCantorna.com. Amber has been featured in The Denver Post, Out Front Colorado, Huffington Post’s Religion column, Publisher’s Weekly, and other writing mediums. She has been interviewed on multiple Colorado Matters NPR, and multiple podcasts including Benjamin L. Corey’s “That God Show,” Cass Midgley’s “Everyone’s Agnostic” and Ken Schneck’s “This Show is So Gay.”