Get your groove on at UAF’s 13th annual Red Party

To help raise funds to support the Utah AIDS Foundation mission to empower those living with HIV/AIDS, Avant Groove Jazz Club & Martini Bar and UAF will co-host the 13th annual Red Party on Thursday, Nov. 30. Guests are invited to celebrate “13 Years of Giving” while they commemorate upcoming World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, 2017.

DATE: Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017

TIME: 5-7 p.m.

PLACE: Avant Groove Jazz Club & Martini Bar

122 W. Pierpont Ave, SLC

TICKET PRICING

$100 – 3 Drawing Tickets

3 Drink Tickets

$50 – 2 Drawing Tickets

2 Drink Tickets

$25 – 1 Drawing Ticket

1 Drink Ticket

Tickets can be purchased at UAF, 1408 S. 1100 East, SLC.