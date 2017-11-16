Utah Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce elects new board

At its annual election breakfast at The Other Place Thursday morning, the Utah Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce elected a new executive committee and board.

Financial planner Tracey Dean was elected board president. Avon representative Richard Huber was maintained as treasurer.

Board members, new and retained, are real estate agent Daniel Gaffin, chiropractor Dr. Nguyet Nguyen, America First Credit Union Innovation Center Manager David Le, entrepreneur Teinamarrie Scuderi, Friar Tuck’s Barbershop owner Kylee Howell, real estate agent Scott Pirraglio and LGBT Financial owner Ryan Taylor. Not up for re-election this year are board members Software developer and Transgender Inclusion Center board member Sophia Hawes-Tingey and Love My Beauty Biz CEO Lynn Huber. Remaining as Vice Chair, and Blueprint Asset Management co-founder Stephen Sherman-Mills. Moving to position of past chair is Digits Accounting Services customer service and sames manager Brad Case.

The Chamber was founded in September, 2010, as the Q Business Alliance. With 87 member businesses, it meets every third Thursday for breakfast and first Friday for a social. They are also offering monthly business development courses, called Step-up Lunch and Learn.

More information on the Chamber can be found at utahgaychamber.com