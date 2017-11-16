Vandalized rainbow flag prompts Brigham City residents anti-gay rhetoric on FB

The night of Oct. 30, a Brigham City home displaying a rainbow flag was vandalized. Other then the flag being slashed, only a circled-A anarchist symbol was spray painted on the exterior of the house and four vehicles on the property. The damaged flag has led the homeowner, Austin Forsgren and his family, to believe that their home was the target of a possible hate crime, especially since no other homes were vandalized in the area that night.

However, Lt. Chris Howard with Brigham City Police told ABC4 News, “The anarchy symbol isn’t really a hate symbol of any kind, so we don’t know that that’s really a connection.”

The circled-A symbolizes what anarchists truly believe: an organized society free of unjustified authority.

Followers of ABC4 Utah’s Facebook page tend to agree with Lt. Howard.

“It’s pushed me forward to do something better with it,” Forsgren told KSL News. “This pushed me into realizing we need an LGBT center in the community, and I would really like to be able to help start one.”

He has started a Facebook group to garner support, which as of today has just over 80 members. Forsgren also plans to keep his torn up flag.

“I’ll eventually sew it, just to use it as a symbol that I can get past this,” he said.