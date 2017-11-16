Vandalized rainbow flag prompts Brigham City residents anti-gay rhetoric on FB

The night of Oct. 30, a Brigham City home displaying a rainbow flag was vandalized. Other then the flag being slashed, only a circled-A anarchist symbol was spray painted on the exterior of the house and four vehicles on the property. The damaged flag has led the homeowner, Austin Forsgren and his family, to believe that their home was the target of a possible hate crime, especially since no other homes were vandalized in the area that night.
However, Lt. Chris Howard with Brigham City Police told ABC4 News, “The anarchy symbol isn’t really a hate symbol of any kind, so we don’t know that that’s really a connection.”
The circled-A symbolizes what anarchists truly believe: an organized society free of unjustified authority.
Followers of ABC4 Utah’s Facebook page tend to agree with Lt. Howard.
Brianna Wright I live in the area and honestly i bet it’s not about the flag, honestly it sounds like something dumb highschool students would do….
Shaun Larsen So someone stomps or burns an American flag and that’s ok, it’s their right to do so. Someone vandalized a gay flag and they have crossed the line? Geez we sure live in an effed up world ♂
Frank Townsend If gays don’t like the treatment they receive in Brigham City, they can always move to a more relaxed atmosphere place like Iran.
Kim Cardwell One thing to consider. Certain people are doing things to make it appear a certain way. Reverse psychology is being used as warfare at this time. I would not totally buy into How this appears until you have proof. It’s a good time for these people to get cameras.
James Helms I don’t blame people in a small conservative community for wanting to run the leftists off. Mormons need to be more proactive in keeping the riff raff out of Utah.
The incident, however, has led Forsgren to channel his anger into raising awareness and support for Brigham City’s LGBT community.
“It’s pushed me forward to do something better with it,” Forsgren told KSL News. “This pushed me into realizing we need an LGBT center in the community, and I would really like to be able to help start one.”
He has started a Facebook group to garner support, which as of today has just over 80 members. Forsgren also plans to keep his torn up flag.
“I’ll eventually sew it, just to use it as a symbol that I can get past this,” he said.
So vandalise a symbol with a symbol that supports the vandalised symbol? I don’t get it.
Another reason to get my gas in Logan or Ogden and drive-thru Brigham City as fast as possible. I had one friend from Brigham City when I was in college and he killed himself. I don’t know if it’s because of the culture he came from or other reasons but he’s dead
Nice touch to include hyper-links to the hater’s FB pages.